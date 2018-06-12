World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 9 Homes With Indoor/Outdoor Spaces for All the Summer Vibes

9 Homes With Indoor/Outdoor Spaces for All the Summer Vibes

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
9 Homes With Indoor/Outdoor Spaces for All the Summer Vibes
Save this picture!
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh

For many, summer brings a sharp increase in time spent outdoors. Whether that be a dip in the pool after a long day at work or a casual stroll to the office, the summer months are best enjoyed outside. Admittedly, there are times when the summer heat can be too intense, and A/C is needed, but why not enjoy the great outdoors while you're at it?

Architecture provides the unique opportunity to meld the comfort of the indoors with the experience of being outdoors. Selected from our project archives, these nine houses offer the perfect combination of indoor/outdoor spaces ripe for summer living.

Link / The Ranch Mine

Save this picture!
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan
Link / The Ranch Mine. Image © Roehner + Ryan

Rathmines House / MRTN Architects

Save this picture!
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Save this picture!
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt
Rathmines House / MRTN Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt

Room Without Roof / HYLA Architects

Save this picture!
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell
Room Without Roof / HYLA. Image © Derek Swalwell

Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects

Save this picture!
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh
Save this picture!
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh
Tropical Box House / WHBC Architects. Image © Kent Soh

Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä

Save this picture!
Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä. Image © Studio Hans Koistinen
Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä. Image © Studio Hans Koistinen
Save this picture!
Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä. Image © Studio Hans Koistinen
Wave House / Seppo Mäntylä. Image © Studio Hans Koistinen

Trescara / assemblageSTUDIO

Save this picture!
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman
Tresarca / assemblageStudio. Image © Bill Timmerman

Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects

Save this picture!
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects
Save this picture!
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects
Save this picture!
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects
Backyard House / Joe Adsett Architects. Image Courtesy of Joe Adsett Architects

Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture

Save this picture!
Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke
Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke
Save this picture!
Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke
Armadale Residence / B.E Architecture. Image © Peter Clarke

Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Alberto Studio / AR Arquitetos. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "9 Homes With Indoor/Outdoor Spaces for All the Summer Vibes" 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895921/9-homes-with-indoor-outdoor-spaces-for-all-the-summer-vibes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »