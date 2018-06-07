World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Lair Reis
  6. 2018
  7. Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

  • 05:00 - 7 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 57

  • Architects

    Lair Reis, Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan

  • Location

    Porto Feliz, Brazil

  • Author

    Marcio Kogan

  • Co-Autora

    Lair Reis

  • Team Project

    Carlos Costa, Carolina Castroviejo, Laura Guedes, Mariana Simas, Oswaldo Pessano, Pedro Ribeiro, Raquel Reznicek, Renato Périgo, Ricardo Ariza Miyabara, Suzana Glogowski, Tamara Lichtenstein, Thauan Miquelin

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Interiors

    Diana Radomysler

  • Landscape Designer

    Maria João D'orey

  • Structure Engineer

    Afaconsult

  • Steel Structure

    Afaconsult

  • MEP

    Afaconsult

  • Foundations Project

    Afaconsult

  • Foundations Consulting

    Apoio

  • Sustainability Consultant

    CTE / Casa Inscrita no Referencial Gbc Casa

  • Air Conditioning

    Logitec

  • Automation Project

    Noise

  • Automation Installation

    Cynthron

  • Contractor

    Fairbanks & Pilnik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Planar House is a radical exercise in horizontality, aspect commonly explored in the projects of the studio. Discreetly inserted in the highest point of the plot and favoring the existing topography, its presence is most strongly felt in the footprint rather than volumetrically. An extensive line in an open landscape. 

Save this picture!
Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This type of insertion on the plot demanded care and attention with the design of the rooftop, which is the fifth facade of the building. This was an exercise in composition and selection of equipment to be placed there, such as solar panels and skylights. The green roof mimics the surrounding lawn as well as contributes to the thermal comfort in the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Structurally, the slab is a rigid platform that is not supported by beams but directly by the pillars, which are distributed modularly in three axes. The cross-shaped metallic pillars are homage to the elegant proportions of miesian architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Under the roof there are two programmatic boxes, the first one with the service areas, gym, tv and playrooms and the second one with the five en-suite bedrooms. The living rooms are located at the extremities and can be completely opened or closed by sliding glass doors transforming the entire house into a terrace. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The interiors are made of low and solid wood furniture and the layout of the spaces leaves enough space for free circulation between the furniture and the panels and allows for an individualized reading of each piece.  A translucent multi-colored club-chair hanging from the slab becomes the focus of attention and contrasts with the horizontality of the house.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Surrounding the rigid formal distribution, there is a vertical winding wall made of solid bricks arranged in solids and voids. Paradoxically, it defines the different relationships between the internal and external spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The wall, which is usually a symbol of division and isolation, in this project, is at times concave and at others convex, embracing the entrance garden and creating transparencies as well as offering protection from the street. Its brick texture contributes to a cozy atmosphere and creates light filters with kinetic effects as the day passes.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis" [Casa Plana / Studio MK27 + Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis] 07 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895911/planar-house-studio-mk27-marcio-kogan-plus-lair-reis/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »