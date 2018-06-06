New Design Unveiled of London's £1.1 Billion Olympicopolis, Including Projects by O'Donnell and Tuomey, Allies + Morrison and DS+R

Save this picture! UCL East. Image via Mayor of London

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled a £1.1 billion vision for the East Bank project at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, creating a “new powerhouse of culture, education, innovation, and growth.”The project, alternatively dubbed “Olympicopolis” will contain a number of landmark schemes, including the V&A East by DS+R, and a cultural and education quarter by Allies and Morrison, O’Donnell + Tuomey, and Josep Camps/Olga Felip Arquitectura.

As part of the announcement, the Mayor unveiled new images of designs for Sadler’s Wells, London College of Fashion, and the V&A scheme in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution. He also announced that the BBC will create a new home for its world-renowned Symphony Orchestra & Chorus as part of the program. The will also see the building of 600 new homes across the site, 50% of which will be affordable.

Save this picture! Stratford Waterfront. Image via Mayor of London

Save this picture! University of the Arts, London. Image via Mayor of London

Great cities are defined by their ambition as much as their achievements - East Bank is the most ambitious new project of its kind for decades. I have made culture, innovation, and growth a top priority, and as London’s center of gravity extends east, I’m delighted that we’re placing culture and education at the heart of this development and the Olympic legacy.

-Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Save this picture! Sadler's Well. Image via Mayor of London

East Bank is to be spread across three sites. UCL East will form a new campus for University College London and is set to bring 10,000 students to the site. The Stratford Waterfront will contain the BBC music quarters, which will see performances and creative opportunities for young people from east London, while also hosting the V&A in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, and inspired by the work of fashion designer Balenciaga.

Save this picture! BBC Music building. Image via Mayor of London

The Stratford Waterfront will also contain the Sadler’s Wells scheme, and UAL’s London College of Fashion, while the third site, Here East, will contain the V&A East scheme by DS+R, and an existing space for UCL.

Save this picture! V&A. Image via Mayor of London

My vision for East Bank is one where everyone, regardless of their background, can access world-class culture and education on their doorstep. East Bank is a fantastic collaboration of inter-disciplinary work and world-class institutions that will drive forward growth and inspire more young Londoners to take up creative careers, transforming the communities of east London.

-Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Save this picture! Pool Street West. Image via Mayor of London

Save this picture! Pool Street West atrium. Image via Mayor of London

Public consultation for the masterplan will continue from Saturday 9th June.

News via: The Mayor of London