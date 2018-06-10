World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. United States
  5. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects
  6. 2017
  Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture / LMS Architects

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture / LMS Architects

  • 09:00 - 10 June, 2018
Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture / LMS Architects
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte

  • Architects

    Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects

  • Location

    Golden Gate National Recreation Area, U.S. 101, San Francisco, CA 94109, United States

  • Principal in Charge

    Marsha Maytum

  • Project Architect

    Christine Van Wagenen

  • Area

    70000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Bruce Damonte

  • Project Manager

    Ryan Jang

  • Contractor

    Oliver & Company

  • Structural Engineer

    Rutherford + Chekene

  • Mechanical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection Engineer

    Integral Group

  • Acoustical & Telecom Engineer

    Charles M. Salter Associates

  • Lighting Design

    Architectural Lighting Design

  • Client

    San Francisco Art Institute & Fort Mason Center
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the transformation of Fort Mason from a historic army base into a thriving nonprofit arts and community center, LMSA led the adaptive reuse of Pier 2 to rehabilitate the landmark shed and to turn the interior into a new campus for the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) - a hub for both undergraduate and graduate studies and public engagement with the arts. 

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Program Axonometric
Program Axonometric
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

In Phase I, the historic shed was restored and seismically upgraded with integrated sustainable building systems including a 255KW rooftop photovoltaic solar system.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

In Phase II, LMSA transformed the interior volume into a new arts campus for SFAI which includes 160+ studios, public exhibition galleries, performance installation rooms, multipurpose teaching spaces, a black box theater, and a workshop/maker space.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Sections
Sections
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

Cite: "Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture / LMS Architects" 10 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

