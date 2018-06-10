Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture / LMS Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationGolden Gate National Recreation Area, U.S. 101, San Francisco, CA 94109, United States
-
Principal in ChargeMarsha Maytum
-
Project ArchitectChristine Van Wagenen
-
Area70000.0 ft2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Project ManagerRyan Jang
-
ContractorOliver & Company
-
Structural EngineerRutherford + Chekene
-
Mechanical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection EngineerIntegral Group
-
Acoustical & Telecom EngineerCharles M. Salter Associates
-
Lighting DesignArchitectural Lighting Design
-
ClientSan Francisco Art Institute & Fort Mason Center
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. As part of the transformation of Fort Mason from a historic army base into a thriving nonprofit arts and community center, LMSA led the adaptive reuse of Pier 2 to rehabilitate the landmark shed and to turn the interior into a new campus for the San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI) - a hub for both undergraduate and graduate studies and public engagement with the arts.
In Phase I, the historic shed was restored and seismically upgraded with integrated sustainable building systems including a 255KW rooftop photovoltaic solar system.
In Phase II, LMSA transformed the interior volume into a new arts campus for SFAI which includes 160+ studios, public exhibition galleries, performance installation rooms, multipurpose teaching spaces, a black box theater, and a workshop/maker space.