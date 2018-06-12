World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Australia
  5. CohenLeigh Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Cobram Library & Learning Center / CohenLeigh Architects

Cobram Library & Learning Center / CohenLeigh Architects

  • 22:00 - 12 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cobram Library & Learning Center / CohenLeigh Architects
Save this picture!
Cobram Library & Learning Center / CohenLeigh Architects, Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects

Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The Cobram Library & Learning Centre is a distinctively ‘local’ library, embracing emerging technologies & promoting flexible learning & library spaces across all ages.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects

How do you create a distinctively ‘local’ library?
Working closely with community stakeholders, the design process involved tracing the line of the nearby Murray River, then superimposing this as the cut line on a curvilinear timber battened screen.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The result is a dynamic façade that wraps the perimeter of the library, filtering & throwing light into the internal library spaces. A central pathway & ceiling element, acting as a way-finding spine, runs through the centre of the library space. At its edges, a series of abstract punctuations on the perimeter allow for private & flexible break out spaces. The effect is a community space both highly flexible & adaptable.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects

Located on the site of the existing Civic Centre, it encompasses library spaces, reading spaces, community spaces & new technology areas. Conscious of its place & identity, it embodies and celebrates the idea of a ‘local’ library, with design language that is evocative of the popular Murray landscapes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects
Courtesy of CohenLeigh Architects

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Australia
Cite: "Cobram Library & Learning Center / CohenLeigh Architects" 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895883/cobram-library-and-learning-center-cohenleigh-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »