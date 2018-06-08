World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. United States
  5. Dattner Architects
  6. 2015
  Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects

Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects

  11:00 - 8 June, 2018
Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO

  • Structural Engineer

    The Burns Group

  • Civil & MEP Engineers

    Greeley and Hanson

  • Facade

    Front Inc.

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Langan Engineering

  • Vertical Transportation

    Van Deusen and Associates

  • Surveyor

    Maitra Associates

  • Commissioning

    Horizon Engineering Associates

  • Architectural Concrete Consultant

    Reginald Hough Associates

  • Traffic

    Philip Habib & Associates

  • Architectural Specifications

    Robert Schwartz Associates

  • Cost Consultant

    J.C. Estimating

  • Contractor (Garage)

    DeMatteis/Darcon

  • General Contractor

    Oliveira Contracting, Inc.

  • Construction Manager

    Turner Construction Company

  • Clients

    NYC Department of Sanitation; NYC Department of Design and Construction

  • Garage

    425,000 sf 

  • Salt Shed

    6,300 sf
    More Specs Less Specs
© Field Condition
Text description provided by the architects. The Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage, overlooking the Hudson River at the corner of Spring Street and West Street, houses three district garages for the NYC Department of Sanitation. The new multi-story building accommodates over 150 sanitation vehicles including trucks, front-end loaders, salt spreaders, heavy-equipment wreckers, and personnel vehicles; separate vehicle wash and personnel facilities for each district; and centralized fueling and repair facilities. The double-skin façade wraps the curtain wall with 2,600 custom, perforated, metal fins, vertically articulating and lighting the building’s massing. Operable for the occupied spaces, the fins reduce solar heat gain and glare, create an ethereal wrapper to obscure mechanical louvers, and shield the view of headlights from neighbors. An extensive 1.5 acre green roof softens views from neighboring buildings, protects the roof membrane, and enhances storm water retention and thermal performance.

© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

A benchmark project for NYC’s Active Design program, the garage has achieved LEED Gold certification. As the first LEED rated Department of Sanitation facility, an interactive and iterative design process was critical to establishing project goals. The team worked closely with DSNY and a Community Board approvals process, through a series of workshops to develop the program requirements for a vertically organized multi-district garage. Through this process, opportunities were identified for combining shared spaces, reducing floor to floor heights, and optimizing circulation efficiency.

© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
Section
Section
© Albert Vecerka/ESTO
Directly across Spring Street to the north, the Salt Shed’s crystalline, faceted planes enliven this highly visible structure, acting as a counterpoint to the diaphanous, scrim-like façade of the Garage. The cast-in-place concrete structure tapers toward the bottom—creating more pedestrian space—and rises from a glazed moat that will be illuminated at night. Rising nearly 70 feet, the shed houses 5,000 tons of salt and create an iconic landmark at this important intersection. Within the year of opening, the Manhattan Districts 1/2/5 Garage & Salt Shed have become a source of neighborhood pride.

© Pavel Bendov
"Spring Street Salt Shed / Dattner Architects" 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

