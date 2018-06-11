World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. United States
  5. Dattner Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Number 7 Subway Line Extension & 34 Street Hudson Yards Station / Dattner Architects

Number 7 Subway Line Extension & 34 Street Hudson Yards Station / Dattner Architects

  • 17:00 - 11 June, 2018
Number 7 Subway Line Extension & 34 Street Hudson Yards Station / Dattner Architects
Number 7 Subway Line Extension & 34 Street Hudson Yards Station / Dattner Architects, © David Sundberg
© David Sundberg

© David Sundberg © David Sundberg © David Sundberg © David Sundberg + 19

  • Project Lead / Engineer of Record

    WSP

  • Structural Engineer

    WSP

  • Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing Engineers

    WSP

  • Civil Engineer

    WSP

  • Geotech

    WSP

  • Lighting Designer

    WSP

  • AV & Telecom

    STV Inc.

  • Consultant Construction Manager (CCM)

    HLH7, a joint venture of Hill International, HDR, and LiRo

  • General Contractors

    Skanska and Railworks Joint Venture; S3II Tunnel Constructors - Shea / Skanska / Schiavone; CCA/Halmar Joint Venture; Yonkers Contracting Company; John P. Picone; Scalamandre/Oliveira Joint Venture

  • Acoustics

    Ostergaard Acoustical Associates

  • Client

    Metropolitan Transit Authority Capital Construction (MTA CC)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© David Sundberg
© David Sundberg

Text description provided by the architects. The Number 7 Line Subway Extension is an integral part of the New York City Department of City Planning’s redevelopment plan for the far west side of Manhattan and the creation of the Hudson Yards Special District, a critical part of the MTA’s Value Capture plan for the development right for the rail yards. The project extends the Number 7 Subway line from its present terminus at Times Square along 41st Street and then south along Eleventh Avenue.

Context Plan
Context Plan
© David Sundberg
© David Sundberg
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
© David Sundberg
© David Sundberg
Axonometric
Axonometric
© David Sundberg
© David Sundberg

The project was designed with extensive outreach to and coordination with the Department of City Planning, Hudson Yards Development Corporation, NYC EDC, and the Development Community. The design for this deep station addresses 21st century passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, as well as the technical system challenges such as egress, power, and ventilation. Inclined elevators are being used for ADA access, their first application in the New York City area. The extension provides a new station at 34th Street, a new station entrance onto a public plaza, and four supporting systems buildings that provide power, ventilation, and egress for the station and the running tunnel portions of the line extension. This major infrastructure upgrade was the catalyst for the development of new commercial, cultural, and residential construction in a once under-developed neighborhood. This project exemplifies how modern transit facilities can be functional, aesthetically pleasing, and integrated Transit Oriented Development.

© David Sundberg
© David Sundberg

