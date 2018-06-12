World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Atelier 56S
  6. 2018
  7. Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S

Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S

  • 02:00 - 12 June, 2018
Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S
Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

© Jeremias Gonzalez

  • Architects

    Atelier 56S

  • Location

    Bruz, France

  • Lead Architects

    José Prieto, Fanny Landeau

  • Area

    208.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jeremias Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of renovating an old farmhouse. In addition to the classic program of a house, the clients wanted a music room and a studio.

Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Save this picture!
Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S, © Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

We propose to preserve the original aspect of the farmhouse and to give it back its unity lost after several interventions in time. Openings are created to illuminate interior spaces. The living spaces and the music room are on the ground floor, along with the master bedroom. The guest rooms and the studio are on the first level, we detached the entire floor from the peripheral walls creating a wooden box aspect. This allows double heights in the living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Save this picture!
Ground plan
Ground plan
Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The stone wall is visible from the outside and in the interior is coated with earth to benefit from the thermal inertia of the earth. Finally, window frames are made of concrete to keep the mineral aspect of the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Refurbishment Renovation France
Cite: "Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S" 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895853/farmhouse-renovation-atelier-56s/> ISSN 0719-8884

