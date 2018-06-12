Farmhouse Renovation / Atelier 56S

+ 27

Architects Atelier 56S

Location Bruz, France

Lead Architects José Prieto, Fanny Landeau

Area 208.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jeremias Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of renovating an old farmhouse. In addition to the classic program of a house, the clients wanted a music room and a studio.

We propose to preserve the original aspect of the farmhouse and to give it back its unity lost after several interventions in time. Openings are created to illuminate interior spaces. The living spaces and the music room are on the ground floor, along with the master bedroom. The guest rooms and the studio are on the first level, we detached the entire floor from the peripheral walls creating a wooden box aspect. This allows double heights in the living spaces.

The stone wall is visible from the outside and in the interior is coated with earth to benefit from the thermal inertia of the earth. Finally, window frames are made of concrete to keep the mineral aspect of the exterior.