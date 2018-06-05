Shortlist Revealed for 2019 Dulwich Pavilion in London

Following deliberation from a judging panel of industry experts, six emerging architecture firms have been shortlisted for the design of the Dulwich Pavilion 2019 in London, chosen from over 150. In collaboration with the London Festival of Architecture, the six schemes will be displayed at the Dulwich Picture Gallery throughout June and July of 2018.

The initiative follows on from the success of the gallery’s first pavilion in 2017, designed by IF_DO and exhibited at the London Festival of Architecture in 2017. Following the exhibition of the six shortlisted schemes for 2019, a public vote will be combined with a panel vote to select the winning pavilion.

As the world’s first gallery that was built specifically to bring art to the public, it is hugely important to us that our visitors have a say in our 2019 Pavilion. Even Sir John Soane presented eight designs for the Gallery before winning agreement on the final building! We are thrilled to have such a wide range of inspiring architects in the running, each bringing a unique take on the brief.

-Jennifer Scott, Sackler Director, Dulwich Picture Gallery

The six shortlisted schemes are displayed below in alphabetical order:

Casswell Bank Architects

E10 Studio

Flea Folly Architects

Pricegore with Yinka Ilori

Projects Office

The competition is being judged by writer and historian Tom Dyckhoff, Director of Mary Duggan Architects Mary Duggan, and Architecture and Design Critic at the Guardian Oliver Wainwright.

News via: Dulwich Picture Gallery