  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Store
  China
  kooo architects
  2018
  TEA MASTER / kooo architects

TEA MASTER / kooo architects

  00:00 - 11 June, 2018
TEA MASTER / kooo architects
© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

© Kano Eiichi

  Architects

    kooo architects

  Location

    969 Wen Yi Xi Lu, Yuhang Qu, Hangzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  Lead Architects

    Kojima Shinya

  Design Team

    Kitakami Kotaro, Hongdi Lin, Zhijun Wang

  Area

    140.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

Text description provided by the architects. The project we designed is a teahouse that specifically provides non-pesticide tea. It is located in Hangzhou, China.

© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi
Plan
Plan
© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

Hangzhou is one of the famous production areas of Long-jing tea. Those steep tea hills can be seen on the edge of the West Lake. In those tea hills, many pieces of terraces farming are scattered around the hills. Inspired by terrace fields, we though we can bring these great landscapes into this design program tea house.

© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

The designed furniture for teahouse like display case which has local landscape feature. The materials we used includes the Cinderella color marble which is Italy made, combined with corrugated and misty glass pane to make separate cabinet, then group theirs with different height level into display cases.

© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

The diameter of the round table is designed into 6.2m. And table’s surface was made up by overlaying pieces of artificial marble, which presents gradual fluctuation of terrace farmings. then injected water into the groove in surface of the table. With the different height level of the groove in the table, the color of water is different. The project located in the commercial and populated city, so we are trying to use this distance design in order to let people enjoin enough space.

© Kano Eiichi
© Kano Eiichi

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
