  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards

AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards

AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards
AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards, Rear Window House / Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Steve King
Rear Window House / Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Steve King

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected eleven recipients in its 2018 Small Projects Awards. Established fifteen years ago by AIA’s Small Project Practitioners, the program “recognizes small-project practitioners for the high quality of their work” and “aims at raising awareness about the value and design excellence that architects can bring to projects, no matter their size or scope.”

Grand Lake Pool House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar Rear Window House / Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Steve King Rosewood Park Beach Improvements / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects. Image © Bill Timmerman Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, LLP. Image © Matt Winquist + 23

The winners by category are as follows:

  • Category 1 could include small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design element that cost up to $150,000 in construction
  • Category 2 could include small project construction that could cost up to $1,500,000 in construction
  • Category 3 could include small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design that is under 5,000 square feet

Category 1 

Five Fields Play Structure; Lexington, Massachusetts / FR|SCH Projects in collaboration with Matter Design

Five Fields Play Structure / FR|SCH Projects in collaboration with Matter Design. Image © Brandon Clifford
Five Fields Play Structure / FR|SCH Projects in collaboration with Matter Design. Image © Brandon Clifford

Studio / Bunkhouse; Bainbridge Island, Washington / Cutler Anderson Architects

Studio / Bunkhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © Art Grice
Studio / Bunkhouse / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © Art Grice

Category 2 

Rear Window House; Culver City, California / Edward Ogosta Architecture

Rear Window House / Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Steve King
Rear Window House / Edward Ogosta Architecture. Image © Steve King

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig

Sawmill / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott
Sawmill / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott

Shadow Play; Phoenix, Arizona / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, LLP

Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, LLP. Image © Matt Winquist
Shadow Play / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, LLP. Image © Matt Winquist

Sonoma Residence; Santa Rosa, California / Alchemy Architects, LLC

Sonoma Residence / Alchemy Architects, LLC. Image © Geoffrey Warner
Sonoma Residence / Alchemy Architects, LLC. Image © Geoffrey Warner

The Grand Lake Poolhouse; Grand Lake o' the Cherokees, Oklahoma / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Grand Lake Pool House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar
Grand Lake Pool House / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image © Timothy Soar

Category 3

BI(h)OME; Los Angeles, California / Kevin Daly Architects

BI(h)OME / Kevin Daly Architects. Image © Nico Marques
BI(h)OME / Kevin Daly Architects. Image © Nico Marques

Chapel at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun; New York, New York / FXCollaborative

Chapel at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun / FXCollaborative. Image © Chris Cooper
Chapel at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun / FXCollaborative. Image © Chris Cooper

Principal Riverwalk Pump Station; Des Moines, Iowa / substance architecture

Principal Riverwalk Pump Station / substance architecture. Image © Paul Crosby
Principal Riverwalk Pump Station / substance architecture. Image © Paul Crosby

Rosewood Park Beach Improvements; Highland, Illinois / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects

Rosewood Park Beach Improvements / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects. Image © Bill Timmerman
Rosewood Park Beach Improvements / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects. Image © Bill Timmerman

News via: American Institute of Architects.

Cite: Ella Comberg. "AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895799/aia-announces-winners-of-2018-small-project-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

