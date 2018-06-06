AIA Announces Winners of 2018 Small Project Awards

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected eleven recipients in its 2018 Small Projects Awards. Established fifteen years ago by AIA’s Small Project Practitioners, the program “recognizes small-project practitioners for the high quality of their work” and “aims at raising awareness about the value and design excellence that architects can bring to projects, no matter their size or scope.”
The winners by category are as follows:
- Category 1 could include small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design element that cost up to $150,000 in construction
- Category 2 could include small project construction that could cost up to $1,500,000 in construction
- Category 3 could include small project construction, an architectural object, work of environmental art or an architectural design that is under 5,000 square feet
Category 1
Five Fields Play Structure; Lexington, Massachusetts / FR|SCH Projects in collaboration with Matter Design
Studio / Bunkhouse; Bainbridge Island, Washington / Cutler Anderson Architects
Category 2
Rear Window House; Culver City, California / Edward Ogosta Architecture
Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig
Shadow Play; Phoenix, Arizona / Howeler + Yoon Architecture, LLP
Sonoma Residence; Santa Rosa, California / Alchemy Architects, LLC
The Grand Lake Poolhouse; Grand Lake o' the Cherokees, Oklahoma / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Category 3
BI(h)OME; Los Angeles, California / Kevin Daly Architects
Chapel at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun; New York, New York / FXCollaborative
Principal Riverwalk Pump Station; Des Moines, Iowa / substance architecture
Rosewood Park Beach Improvements; Highland, Illinois / Woodhouse Tinucci Architects
News via: American Institute of Architects.