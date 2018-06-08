World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Pimont Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. House in Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura

House in Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 8 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura
Save this picture!
House in Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura, © Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi © Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi © Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi © Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi + 33

  • Architects

    Pimont Arquitetura

  • Location

    Florianópolis, Brazil

  • Architect in charge

    Henrique Pimont

  • Co-author

    Alejandro Ortiz

  • Calculation engineer

    Alberto Rodrigues

  • Responsible engineer

    Eduardo Santos

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in a suburban low-density residential neighborhood called Cacupé, in the city of Florianópolis, an island in the south of Brazil. That district is a short strip of land between the bay and the hills, occupied mainly by single family houses. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

Most of those stand-alone housing are gathered inside private condos.
The landscape has changed a lot over the past years. Before, there were few small huts and fishermen sheds by the sea. The area was covered basically by untouched nature. Nowadays, with the growing urbanization of the city, that scenery no longer exists. There was a growth in construction and the condominiums took over the area along the main road and near the ocean. The new houses are concentrated in the lower areas, by the bay, transforming that space with higher density. City regulations establish a percentage of green land which must be preserved and that area was left to the top of the hills, at a farthest position from the water.

Save this picture!
Section C
Section C

As you walk inside these condos, you realize that the houses in the lowest part resemble single house constructions, because they use the maximum land occupation allowed and minimum distances from the lot borders. As the view to the bay is the most valued characteristic of those terrains, the houses “battle” for space, overlooking one another to access the sight of the sea.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

This project started out with a different perspective about construction in that area of the city and two personal desires. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

The main idea was to preserve the original nature of the land as much as possible, which included pre-existent topography and stones, creating a minimum occupancy house. We sought for a better relationship between landscape and architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

This project was to be placed in a lot not so near the bay, nevertheless, it had a magnificent view, encouraging the client to invest in that particular space. However, due to the construction of the neighbor’s house, that view was partially lost. 

The first desire was to recover it. The second wish was to build a contemporary house, with integrated spaces, aligning design and style with efficiency technologies. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

The goal was to combine passive strategies with new tech systems in order to have a comfortable and energetically efficient home.

In order to preserve the landscape, the house was suspended, leaving most of the ground as a garden. That privileged position of the main floor allowed a great view of all the North Bay and even of downtown.

The underground level is the connection between the house and the street. That level has the minimum area as possible in order to fulfill the necessary program, including the machinery room, bathroom and garage. 

The rest of the ground remained preserved. The architecture at this level is defined by a freely design geometry and the rough concrete texture. As the next ground level is a little suspended from the ground, it was possible to create a long continuous opening near the ceeling - allowing constant natural ventilation to these underground spaces.

The core of the house is the upper level, elevated four meters from the ground. It is a box with a large opening in the entire facade that faces the bay, therefore making that view a part of the house all the time. It is a home designed for a couple, without privacy restrictions, so the floor plan is totally open and integrated, containing bedroom, living room and kitchen in a single space.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Most of the ground level is a large terrace, partially covered by the upper suspended level, from where the residents can enjoy the entire garden and the pool area. It is a very permeable space, opened to the neighborhood

The layout respected the original topography, so there are stairs and platforms to create the connections between spaces.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

Two big stones were also preserved, creating a stronger bond between the house and the landscape. 

The only closed space in that level is a small but expressive wooden box, which contains two suites for visitors.

A casa mesmo é o salão suspenso 4 metros acima do terreno.

This area is opened to the amazing landscape to the west, while the service and closed areas, such as closet, bathroom, toilet, pantry and laundry area positioned along the east facade.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

Those rooms get sun light and ventilation through roof windows directed to the north.

The West facade includes an especial awning system which keeps the house protected from the sun during the hottest hours of the day, without losing the view to the bay or the natural ventilation. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

In the east facade, there is a composition of openings that incorporates the view to the green hills in the house and also guarantees natural cross ventilation through the main room.

On the roof there are fourteen solar panels which not only produce 80% of the energy consumed in the house but also shade the surface, protecting it from solar heat gaining. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

Heat collectors were also installed on the roof in order to heat the water used in the house. 

The roof also has a system to collect rain water. This water is filtered and stocked in the underground level, where it is treated with ozone. From there it is directed to the house for common uses.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi
© Pedro Caetano + Rafael Bridi

The house is sustainable and efficient. Bioclimatic strategies were employed to obtain comfort and modern technologies were included to reuse natural resources.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Brazil
Cite: "House in Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura" [Casa em Cacupé / Pimont Arquitetura] 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895780/house-in-cacupe-pimont-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »