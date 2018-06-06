World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Thailand
  5. Stu/D/O Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Inter Crop Office / Stu/D/O Architects

Inter Crop Office / Stu/D/O Architects

  • 22:00 - 6 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Inter Crop Office / Stu/D/O Architects
Save this picture!
Inter Crop Office / Stu/D/O Architects, © Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

© Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol © Chaovarith Poonphol + 40

  • Architects

    Stu/D/O Architects

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Team members

    Apichart Srirojanapinyo, Chanasit Cholasuek, Supachart Boontang, Patompong Songpracha

  • Area

    3500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chaovarith Poonphol

  • Landscape Architects

    Field Landscape Studio

  • Structural Engineer

    Wasan Thongpoon

  • Mechanical Engineer

    MEE Consultants

  • Consultants

    Rising Group

  • Contractor

    Chaiwat Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Text description provided by the architects. In rethinking a 7-storey office building for a leading agricultural trading company, we envision a new workplace experience by approaching the design with a concept of the ‘rice terrace’ that becomes an architectural embodiment of the company’s philosophy and business operation.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

Due to various site restrictions such as setback regulations, height limits, and the unusual site boundary, it became necessary for the architectural massing to be efficient in order to fulfill the functional requirements of the company. This was resolved by shifting the mass of each floor to slightly different from each other, creating a series of overlapping cantilevers and terraces. The simplicity of the stacked terrace has become a sophisticated solution allowing the local flora and fauna of the outdoor landscape to permeate into multiple areas and functions of the architecture.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

These ‘rice terraces’ become a flexible common area for all, encouraging an awareness of place to foster a sense of belonging and shared identity for the company as a whole. The overhanging eaves provide ample of shading for gathering, sharing, working outdoors during the day which allows for multiple and diverse use of space. This provides a natural and intuitive atmosphere for the overall workplace inciting connectedness and interaction over compartmentalization; dissolving the boundaries between the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

Beyond functionality, we have created an environmental design strategy in accord with the tropical climate of Thailand. One of this feature includes the aluminum vertical fins of the facade that has become a multi-mediator between the exterior and the interior. In calculating the sun angle and its cycle, the dimensions of each fins was calibrated to resolve the orientation of the sun’s ray in all directions. More than a shading device, it also acts as a passageway for natural ventilation, and a privacy filter from the neighbouring residences. These vertical slats help to significantly reduce the relianceon air-conditioners by filtering over-exposed light and excess heats from the sun. The sheer mass of the ‘rice terrace’ on each floor also helps to soften the cooling load of the building acting as a completely natural insulation from the direct heat gain. This results in the creation of a microclimate for the building which helps to neutralize the imbalanced climate conditions that may arise.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

We envision a working environment that is distinct from a typical office building, not only by seeking to create a new working experience that can become a catalyst to increase the quality of life for each office member, but also to extends beyond the site to become a green spacefor the surrounding context as well.

Save this picture!
© Chaovarith Poonphol
© Chaovarith Poonphol

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Thailand
Cite: "Inter Crop Office / Stu/D/O Architects" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895772/inter-crop-office-stu-d-o-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »