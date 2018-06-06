World
  7. Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL

Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL

  • 19:00 - 6 June, 2018
Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL
Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL, © Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

© Hiroshi Mizusaki © Hiroshi Mizusaki © Hiroshi Mizusaki © Hiroshi Mizusaki + 20

  • Architects

    CASE-REAL

  • Location

    Fukuoka, Japan

  • Design

    Koichi Futatusmata, Koichi Shimohira(CASE-REAL)

  • Construction

    Jikuu-kenchiku-koubou

  • Client

    Yamaguchi Syuzou

  • Type of Project

    Renovation

  • Use

    Lounge, Courtyard

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Text description provided by the architects. A partial renovation plan of for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery based in Kurume city Fukuoka prefecture. The client wished to effectively use the courtyard between the aged main house and warehouse on the same premise, while maintaining the continuity of the two structures. As a solution, we connected the two with a washed finished cement floor and stair, and by re-arranging the large opening of the lounge space in the main house we were able to create a closer connection between the buildings.

© Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
Plan
Plan
© Hiroshi Mizusaki
© Hiroshi Mizusaki

Cite: "Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895771/courtyard-for-yamaguchi-sake-brewery-case-real/> ISSN 0719-8884

