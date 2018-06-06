Courtyard for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery / CASE-REAL

-
Architects
LocationFukuoka, Japan
DesignKoichi Futatusmata, Koichi Shimohira(CASE-REAL)
ConstructionJikuu-kenchiku-koubou
ClientYamaguchi Syuzou
Type of ProjectRenovation
UseLounge, Courtyard
Project Year2017
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. A partial renovation plan of for Yamaguchi Sake Brewery based in Kurume city Fukuoka prefecture. The client wished to effectively use the courtyard between the aged main house and warehouse on the same premise, while maintaining the continuity of the two structures. As a solution, we connected the two with a washed finished cement floor and stair, and by re-arranging the large opening of the lounge space in the main house we were able to create a closer connection between the buildings.