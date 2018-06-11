World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Worship
  4. Portugal
  5. Linha de Terra Architecture
  6. 2018
  Shepherds House / Linha de Terra Architecture

Shepherds House / Linha de Terra Architecture

  15:00 - 11 June, 2018
Shepherds House / Linha de Terra Architecture
Shepherds House / Linha de Terra Architecture, © emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

© emontenegro / architectural photography

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Text description provided by the architects. The project responds to the need to create a multipurpose space, compartmentalized, with the intent of gathering people to learn, discuss, listen to different themes and religious teachings. Four white walls were built on which lay a heavy, massive concrete roof. The interior is supported by wood lightweight structures and panels.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

From the confrontation between the different materiality, different spaces, perceptions and experiences are created. On the ground floor, the light entering through the white walls floods each space, enhancing the honey tone of the wood and the Osb of the finishing panels. The smell is so unique and the ambience created is a contrast to the coldness of the outside. It is a comfortable and dynamic space in its use for the day to day.

Sketches
Sketches

When we ascend to the upper level, lightness is expected, but we find an austere and raw concrete structure, pierced by four lanterns that allow the light to construct the limits of that sober space. It is intended that there be a cut with the outside, which is a reserved place, of introspection. That all the activities that take place there, from the most common to the most sacred, are not interrupted by the external reality.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

A plural space was built, which allows children to assimilate new learning, but also wiser individuals to share their knowledge and life experiences. A building that allows different sensations and perceptions of light, gravity, color, and senses.

© emontenegro / architectural photography
© emontenegro / architectural photography

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Buildings Religious Buildings Portugal
Cite: "Shepherds House / Linha de Terra Architecture" [Casa Pastorinhos / Linha de Terra Architecture] 11 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895752/shepherds-house-linha-de-terra-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

