Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a meeting place not only for the family but also for friends, the house is located on a wide plot with great ground unevenness is distributed in three different levels. The design in separated blocks does not interfere, though in the integration between social, intimate and leisure spaces. Starting from the idea of a simple construction, the blocks are defined by a floor and a cover with lateral closures made in eucalyptus logs that guarantee the shading and the visual protection.

The project is contemplated by a large lake in the background that turns the view into a protagonist element which is already present in the first and main block, which functions as reception and first shelter. At the entrance, marked by a covering balance supported by the stone clad walls of the service block, you can already see at the end of the room extension the leisure space that integrates perfectly with the view of the lake.

Also in the main block are the home theater, gourmet kitchen, main kitchen, service and staff rooms. The configuration and distribution of spaces give the block the appearance of a large area of conviviality that converts easily into a balcony by opening the glass panels, inviting the landscape that surrounds the project to the interior of the room.

The other block houses the intimate sector of suites of the family and, finally, a third building stands out partially overhanging. In it, the guest sector which has suites designed to receive friends. Integrating the three buildings, is the leisure complex formed by swimming pool, sauna, gym and locker room.