World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 9 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura, © Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

© Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar © Edgard Cesar + 29

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a meeting place not only for the family but also for friends, the house is located on a wide plot with great ground unevenness is distributed in three different levels. The design in separated blocks does not interfere, though in the integration between social, intimate and leisure spaces. Starting from the idea of a simple construction, the blocks are defined by a floor and a cover with lateral closures made in eucalyptus logs that guarantee the shading and the visual protection.

Save this picture!
Section DD
Section DD

The project is contemplated by a large lake in the background that turns the view into a protagonist element which is already present in the first and main block, which functions as reception and first shelter. At the entrance, marked by a covering balance supported by the stone clad walls of the service block, you can already see at the end of the room extension the leisure space that integrates perfectly with the view of the lake.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Also in the main block are the home theater, gourmet kitchen, main kitchen, service and staff rooms. The configuration and distribution of spaces give the block the appearance of a large area of conviviality that converts easily into a balcony by opening the glass panels, inviting the landscape that surrounds the project to the interior of the room.

Save this picture!
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

The other block houses the intimate sector of suites of the family and, finally, a third building stands out partially overhanging. In it, the guest sector which has suites designed to receive friends. Integrating the three buildings, is the leisure complex formed by swimming pool, sauna, gym and locker room.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura" [Casa do Lago / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura] 09 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895748/lake-house-ana-paula-e-sanderson-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »