Market Land Village / AOMO

Architects AOMO

Location Lat Krabang, Bangkok 10520, Thailand

Lead Architects Sivichai Udomvoranun, Varat Limviboon

Area 2000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Chaovarith Poonphol

Structural Engineer Trinondha Consultants Co., Ltd.

System Engineer Suriya Panichjaroen

Contractor Ekawatyothakij Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is an extension of existing open-air market selling food, clothes in a local community near the Suvarnabhumi airport. The developer wants to utilize the land to fullest based on flexibility and capacity of the shops. All possible shapes, orientations, and spaces were explored to the extent for the best use out of limited allowable 2,000m2 building area.

The design intent is to utilize natural ventilation and light as much as possible which is critical in the tropical climate and also provide enough shading and rain protection for the space. The existing building has a unique series of butterfly roof in different levels. A roof break between 2 phases is needed to be simplified as a transition.

The roof is turned sideways to give a straight line between the two. A series of Saw-tooth roof form, with same roof slope as the first phase, is applied for the second phase. The new roof orientation is to captures northern light along with glass louver walls, alternating between translucent and colored glass panels, conducting the hot air out on the top.

The glass walls will illuminate and give life to the project at night when most people come to shop. The building also works as a lantern to draw people from phase 1 and from the main street further in. As a result, this marketplace is significantly shaped by local context, climate, and user behavior, resulting in the straightforward architectural form with an order, contrasting with busy activities inside.