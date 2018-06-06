World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Gensler
  6. 2017
  7. Reebok Headquarters / Gensler

Reebok Headquarters / Gensler

  • 11:00 - 6 June, 2018
Reebok Headquarters / Gensler
Reebok Headquarters / Gensler, © Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Courtesy of Gensler © Garrett Rowland © Garrett Rowland Courtesy of Gensler

  • Other Participants

    Gilbane, LAM Partners, Code Red, Acentech, The Green Engineer, WB Engineer
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

Text description provided by the architects. As the demand for companies to be located in urban areas increases, Reebok sought to relocate their current headquarters from Canton, the suburbs of Massachusetts, to a prominent location in Boston’s Seaport District.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
Team Experience Diagram
Team Experience Diagram
Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

The new headquarters, located in the Innovation and Design Building, is the epicenter for the global Reebok brand. The HQ enhances market presence with a key consumer base of the “fitness-conscious” urban population.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Drawing on the creative energy of the city and Reebok’s “craft” influence, this new workplace attracts talent to the innovation community by supporting next-generation design thinking. The new headquarters offers an activity-based workplace with a range of choice and workstyles.

Courtesy of Gensler
Courtesy of Gensler

The 100% open, group dedicated workplace seating fosters cross-discipline interaction and employee engagement. In addition to the workplace, space features a retail store, design lab, work cafe and two-story gym. The holistic environment supports Reebok’s commitment to physical, psychological and social well-being.

© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings United States
Cite: "Reebok Headquarters / Gensler" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895721/reebok-headquarters-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

