Reebok Headquarters / Gensler

+ 24

Other Participants Gilbane, LAM Partners, Code Red, Acentech, The Green Engineer, WB Engineer More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. As the demand for companies to be located in urban areas increases, Reebok sought to relocate their current headquarters from Canton, the suburbs of Massachusetts, to a prominent location in Boston’s Seaport District.

The new headquarters, located in the Innovation and Design Building, is the epicenter for the global Reebok brand. The HQ enhances market presence with a key consumer base of the “fitness-conscious” urban population.

Drawing on the creative energy of the city and Reebok’s “craft” influence, this new workplace attracts talent to the innovation community by supporting next-generation design thinking. The new headquarters offers an activity-based workplace with a range of choice and workstyles.

The 100% open, group dedicated workplace seating fosters cross-discipline interaction and employee engagement. In addition to the workplace, space features a retail store, design lab, work cafe and two-story gym. The holistic environment supports Reebok’s commitment to physical, psychological and social well-being.