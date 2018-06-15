"Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed Russian Pavilion. To read the inital proposal, refer to our previously published post, "Russian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale to Explore Rich Railway History."
The Russian Pavilion highlights the past, present, and future of Russian railways. The exhibition shows railways as a response to a landscape which is in many places uninhabitable, allowing the people who use them to explore Russia's expansive territories.
The pavilion space itself has been transformed into a train station, which fills its five "halls" with artwork and multimedia installations designed by contemporary architects.