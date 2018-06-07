World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. Farming Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. LIMAS / Farming Architecture

LIMAS / Farming Architecture

  • 19:00 - 7 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LIMAS / Farming Architecture

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 27

  • Lighting

    LIMAS

  • Construction

    Infull Space

  • Client

    LIMAS
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. This new space for LIMAS reached completion in 2018. After starting off in 1973 under the name SAMIL as primarily a lighting company, LIMAS is now a design-focused lighting brand. LIMAS's lighting philosophy is best summed up as “harmony between space and ever-changing human emotion and needs.” Embodying this vision called for the overcoming of practical problems such as spatial change and separation from the production line.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Diagram / Transformation
Diagram / Transformation
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

LIMAS's flagship store began with a plan for reconstituted space and a new image. It started off with a comprehensive reconfiguration of office space, the design development room, product storage space and the showroom, while also taking into consideration cognitive aspects of the building's façade. Since the existing worn-out exterior of the building was not capable of conveying LIMAS's brand identity, the first-floor façade was redesigned to naturally reveal the interior space.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

We proposed two moving walls and a fixed, semi-transparent wall as ways of enabling different functional choices within the small 90m2 floor area. The rectangular floor plan is divided into two layers. It consists of a foremost display space for introducing lighting products to customers, an exhibition space allowing them to touch and experience various products, and an innermost storage space to allow easy management of products. Having these three different spaces close to each other, yet independent from each other, allowed efficient service involving diverse products and customers.

The two low display walls, seen from the outside of the building, can combine various layouts in accordance with the character of each promotion. In the display area of the showroom, shelves and storage spaces for product information images can be used by opening and closing the hinge walls. Various organic combinations of the half-mirror walls allow flexible configuration of the 33m2 space, for functions including exhibitions and meetings. The half-mirrors hold infinite reflections of 'LIMAS' and ' SAMIL', symbolically showing the lighting company's continuous identity from past to present and future, without the use of addition signage. In the exhibition space, steel cubes of varying heights can be configured for use as tables, chairs or display pedestals. The LIMAS flagship store thus presents not a fixed image but a variable and experimental space, capable of continuously adapting to change and embodying new light.

Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store South Korea
Cite: "LIMAS / Farming Architecture" 07 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895700/limas-farming-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »