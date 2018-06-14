"Unbuilding Walls": The German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed German Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post, “'Unbuilding Walls': German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale to Probe Architecture of Division and Integration.”
Curated by GRAFT and Marianne Birthler, the German pavilion explores architectures of division and inclusion. In a light-filled space, black panels create division. The initial simplicity of the panels is complicated by their opposite sides, where text and images explicate the impact of wall-building worldwide.
The space opens up as visitors walk through the panels, seemingly transcending the wall’s fabricated division. Past the panels, a video installation called the “Wall of Opinions” gives a voice to people impacted by physical division worldwide, from the USA/Mexico border to the North and South Korean border. Reflected in a mirror, their stories and the wall appear infinite.