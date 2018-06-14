World










  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Unbuilding Walls": The German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

"Unbuilding Walls": The German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale

"Unbuilding Walls": The German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale
"Unbuilding Walls": The German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale, © Jan Bitter
As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed German Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post, “'Unbuilding Walls': German Pavilion at 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale to Probe Architecture of Division and Integration.”

Curated by GRAFT and Marianne Birthler, the German pavilion explores architectures of division and inclusion. In a light-filled space, black panels create division. The initial simplicity of the panels is complicated by their opposite sides, where text and images explicate the impact of wall-building worldwide.

© Jan Bitter
The space opens up as visitors walk through the panels, seemingly transcending the wall’s fabricated division. Past the panels, a video installation called the “Wall of Opinions” gives a voice to people impacted by physical division worldwide, from the USA/Mexico border to the North and South Korean border. Reflected in a mirror, their stories and the wall appear infinite.

© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
