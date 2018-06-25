World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Mind-Building": The Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

"Mind-Building": The Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Mind-Building": The Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale
Save this picture!
"Mind-Building": The Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, © Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed Finnish Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post, "Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale to Examine the Future of Libraries."

Conceived by Commissioner Hanna Harris, Director of Archinfo Finland, and Curator Dr Anni Vartola, the Finnish Pavilion presents Mind-Building at the 2018 Venice Biennale, an exhibition that explores the importance of the public library in Finnish culture. With exhibition design by Tuomas Siitonen and graphic design by Johannes Nieminen, it showcases Finnish libraries through a thematic selection of architectural designs, objects and specially commissioned sound and video work.

© Ugo Carmeni and Archinfo Finland © Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland © Ugo Carmeni and Archinfo Finland © Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland + 16

Save this picture!

With showcased examples from the Rikhardinkatu public library of 1881 to the upcoming Helsinki Central Library, the exhibition documents the historical and cultural significance of the library as a space for all. It also considers the potential of the library in the 21st century to become a "popular monument," what the curators describe as a "noncommercial, public space which is open for everyone, free for everyone, belonging to everyone and used for everyone’s benefit.”

Save this picture!
© Ugo Carmeni and Archinfo Finland
© Ugo Carmeni and Archinfo Finland
Save this picture!
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
Save this picture!
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
Save this picture!
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
Save this picture!
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland
© Alexander Mayes and Archinfo Finland

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. ""Mind-Building": The Finnish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale" 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895632/mind-building-the-finnish-pavilion-at-the-2018-venice-biennale/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »