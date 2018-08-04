World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Repair: Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018

Repair: Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Repair: Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018
Save this picture!
Repair: Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018, © Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed Australian Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post, "Australian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale to Explore Architecture's Relation to Endangered Plants."

The theme for the Australian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale is Repair. Created by Baracco+Wright Architects in collaboration with Linda Tegg, it consists of a living installation, Grasslands Repair, that presents more than 60 species of Western Plains Grasslands plants from South East Australia. By covering the ground of the pavilion with these plants, it explores the relationship between architecture and the natural environment, especially in regards to the ecologically sensitive landscape of Australia and the cultural importance of the land for the Indigenous people. 

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner + 6

Since the first European settlers arrived in Australia in 1788, nearly 99% of the country's native grasslands have disappeared - a result of both environmental changes and human influence. The pavilion offers a glimpse of the original landscape and is intended as a call to the country to re-envision and repair its relationship with nature.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

"We have often struggled with our relationship as architects when considering the use of land – it’s no small act," explain curators Mauro Baracco and Louise Wright. "We believe there is a role for architecture to actively engage with the repair of the places it is part of: the soil, hydrology, habitat, connections, overland water flow, microorganisms, vegetation and so on."

Alongside Grasslands Repair is Skylight, a life-sustaining light installation providing the necessary light spectrum to the plants denied by the fabric of a building, as well as Ground, a video addressing the theme of repair. 

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Repair: Australian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2018" 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895631/repair-australian-pavilion-at-the-venice-biennale-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »