  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. E V A
  6. 2017
  7. The Curve / E V A

The Curve / E V A

  • 02:00 - 6 June, 2018
The Curve / E V A
The Curve / E V A, © Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

© Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer © Luuk Kramer + 20

  • Architects

    E V A

  • Location

    IJsselstein, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Maarten Terberg, Daniël Biesheuvel, Luuk Stoltenborg

  • Area

    1600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Luuk Kramer

  • Interior Design

    CBRE

  • Interior Builder

    Intos

  • Contractor

    Van Baaren aannemers

  • Facade Builder

    Octatube

  • Installations

    Terberg Totaal Installaties

  • Structural Engineer

    Geelhoed Engineering

  • Building Physics

    LBP Sight

  • 3D impressions

    Paolo Faleschini

  • Client

    Edmuntend Properties
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Text description provided by the architects. Transparency is a core value of the organization that will occupy this office, and was therefore an important starting point for the design. The all-glass facade maximizes visibility and light penetration. The shape of the building follows in essence the existing building lines of the adjacent buildings, the façade jumps in and out where an exception is requested by program or function. The façade rim also detaches from the rest of the façade at specific points and provides canopies to limit sun exposure. On the corner of the intersection and the best view the second floor cantilevers to accentuate the corner. The same floor jumps back at the opposite side of the building to create a roof garden and mark the main entrance.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Diagram
Diagram
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

The electricity for he entire building is generated by solar panels. The mossedum grass roof improves infiltration of rainwater. CO2-controlled zone air handling units and presence detectors for lighting ensure that no energy is wasted. The building will have an energy label A ++++ and performs 70% better in energy preservation than is required by building regulations.

© Luuk Kramer
© Luuk Kramer

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "The Curve / E V A" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895617/the-curve-e-v-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

