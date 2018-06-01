Morphosis Releases Images of Proposed Orange County Museum of Art in California

Morphosis has released images of its proposed Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in California. The scheme hopes to create an “open and engaging urban presence within Orange County’s largest center for arts and culture” when it opens in 2021.

At 52,000 square feet, the museum will allow OCMA to organize major temporary exhibitions alongside spacious installations. The museum will contain nearly 25,000 square feet of exhibition galleries, representing a 50% increase on their current location in Newport Beach.

Morphosis’ design centers on flexibility and functionality, with a reconfigurable main exhibition space flanked by mezzanine and street-front galleries. Exhibition spaces are complimented by an expansive roof terrace, capable of hosting installations, sculpture gardens, or outdoor screenings.

Morphosis’ design for the museum evolved from both the ‘outside-in’ and the ‘inside-out. The building is a final puzzle piece for the campus at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, responding to the form of the neighboring buildings and energizing the plaza with a café and engaging public spaces. At the same time, the design also responds to a desire to enhance access to OCMA’s permanent collection through neutral, flexible exhibition spaces that can complement art of all media.

-Thom Mayne, Morphosis

Alongside its exhibition function, the museum will contain 10,000 square feet dedicated to education programs, performances, public gatherings, administration, and a café. “Hovering” above the lobby atrium, a dramatic performance and education space is illuminated by a full-height window overlooking the outdoor terrace.

Meanwhile, on the exterior, a grand public stair links the museum to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ Argyros Plaza and nearby performance venues. The scheme is offered a distinctive character by light-colored, undulating bands of metal paneling and exposed concrete.

News via: Morphosis