World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. How Ila Bêka Puts People's Emotional Responses to Space On Film

How Ila Bêka Puts People's Emotional Responses to Space On Film

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
How Ila Bêka Puts People's Emotional Responses to Space On Film

Celebrated for their unique, lively, and intimate take on architecture, in their films Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine break with the traditional representation of architecture, choosing instead to follow people living inside buildings, focusing on them instead of capturing empty structures. In a new videoLouisiana Channel interviews the Italian filmmaker and architect Ila Bêka, in which he discusses the rhythm of everyday life within contemporary architecture projects, and their importance in triggering emotions.

We felt that the movement inside architecture is very important to understand how the architecture works.
– Ila Bêka

Save this picture!
Ila Bêka. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still
Ila Bêka. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still

Bêka talks about a selection of films (compiled from the duo’s Living Architectures film series) which triggered an emotional response from the people using the space on a daily basis. He wanted to go beyond the picturesque image provided by the owners of the buildings, the architects or the magazines, and focus on the proportionality, functionality, and emotional response to the architecture.

Save this picture!
Housekeeper of The Bordeaux House by Koolhaas. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still
Housekeeper of The Bordeaux House by Koolhaas. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still

The interview begins with an in-depth look into the life of the housemaid of Koolhaas’ Bordeaux House, and her occasional difficulty in cleaning some areas of the house. The couple spent 2 weeks observing the housekeeper and following her everyday moves in the hopes of understanding the circulation of the space and how well the building flows. Bêka claims that “when you want to think about a new building, you have to think about people cleaning it, as it goes together.”

Save this picture!
House 8 by BIG. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still
House 8 by BIG. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still

Bêka moves on to describe their 21-day journey in BIG’s 8 House, observing plants, animals, and children. Children were crucial in his observation, as they do not understand the rules of architecture. Instead, children feel the space and move around based on their emotional response, which helped Bêka & Lemoine understand the space more deliberately.

Save this picture!
Yasuo Moriyama. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still
Yasuo Moriyama. Image from Bêka & Lemoine Interview: The Emotion of the Space by Louisiana Channel; Video Still

Next, the duo looked for someone who had a strong relationship with a space; someone who couldn’t live somewhere else because the building was tailor-made, which is why they chose to study the Moriyama House. The couple noticed that Yasuo Moriyama, the house owner, read books in different places around the house, only to realize that each area in the house reflected a certain mood presented in the books he was reading. Moriyama had a poetic relationship with the space, as described by Bêka, which helped the two underline these poetic moments and turn them into a collection of observations people don’t see very often.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "How Ila Bêka Puts People's Emotional Responses to Space On Film" 02 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895582/how-ila-beka-puts-peoples-emotional-responses-to-space-on-film/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »