House A / Alexis Dornier

Architectural design
LocationUbud, Indonesia
Area750.0 m2
Project Year2018
ConstructionSurya Kembar Properti
Text description provided by the architects. The linear 4 story arrangement counteracts the steep slope of the site by becoming a bridge house. The central theme of the ensemble is combining two architectural expressions:
-the idea of a romantic ruin, strongly connected to the ground, and a light, fading, transparent structure holding a series of roofs-two images working with and against each other.
The master deck is crowning the structure, continuing through a double height exterior living space. The silhouette is a sequence of five roofs of different lengths.
Linear skylights and linear gaps between the roofs complete a play of bar code like light play, changing as the sun is making its way from east to west.