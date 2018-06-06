World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Alexis Dornier
  6. 2018
  7. House A / Alexis Dornier

House A / Alexis Dornier

  • 20:00 - 6 June, 2018
House A / Alexis Dornier
House A / Alexis Dornier, Courtesy of Alexis Dornier
Courtesy of Alexis Dornier

Courtesy of Alexis Dornier
Text description provided by the architects. The linear 4 story arrangement counteracts the steep slope of the site by becoming a bridge house. The central theme of the ensemble is combining two architectural expressions:

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

-the idea of a romantic ruin, strongly connected to the ground, and a light, fading, transparent structure holding a series of roofs-two images working with and against each other.

Courtesy of Alexis Dornier
The master deck is crowning the structure, continuing through a double height exterior living space. The silhouette is a sequence of five roofs of different lengths.

Courtesy of Alexis Dornier
Linear skylights and linear gaps between the roofs complete a play of bar code like light play, changing as the sun is making its way from east to west.

Courtesy of Alexis Dornier
Cite: "House A / Alexis Dornier" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

