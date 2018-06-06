House A / Alexis Dornier

+ 47

Architectural design Alexis Dornier

Location Ubud, Indonesia

Area 750.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Surya Kembar Properti More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The linear 4 story arrangement counteracts the steep slope of the site by becoming a bridge house. The central theme of the ensemble is combining two architectural expressions:

-the idea of a romantic ruin, strongly connected to the ground, and a light, fading, transparent structure holding a series of roofs-two images working with and against each other.

The master deck is crowning the structure, continuing through a double height exterior living space. The silhouette is a sequence of five roofs of different lengths.

Linear skylights and linear gaps between the roofs complete a play of bar code like light play, changing as the sun is making its way from east to west.