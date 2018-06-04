World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Belzberg Architects
  6. 2014
Gores Group Headquarters / Belzberg Architects

  • 13:00 - 4 June, 2018
Gores Group Headquarters / Belzberg Architects
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

© Benny Chan/Fotoworks © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte Courtesy of Belzberg Architects

  • Landscape Architects

    Design Studio Ma

  • Interior Design/Décor

    Joan Behnke and Associates

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Byer Geotechnical

  • Civil Engineer

    Land Design Consultants

  • Structural Consultant

    John Labib + Associates

  • M/E/P Consultant

    ARC Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Tatum Construction

  • General Contractor (Parking Structure)

    Silverline Construction

  • Design-Build Architect (Parking Structure)

    IDG Parkitects

  • Lighting Consultant

    Arc Light Design

  • Audio Visual

    Controlled Fusion

  • Special Fabrication

    Custom Woodwork: Spectrum Oak, Starbuck Minikin | Custom Metal Fabrication: LNI Custom Manufacturing Inc. | Custom Plaster: JCL Contractors | Exterior Stone: Stoneland USA | Exterior Glass: California Glass Bending, Pulp Studio, Custom Glass Specialists | Interior Stone/Tile: CG Tile & Marble
    • More Specs Less Specs
Gores Group Headquarters / Belzberg Architects, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the western gateway of Beverly Hills, the renovation of the Gores Group Headquarters presented an opportunity for a particularly impactful design within the city. The holistic approach to re-defining this three-story building and the adjacent parking structure focused equally on creating a unique identity for the Gores Group and providing a healthy, enjoyable place for employees and visitors.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The design of the project first and foremost responded to the client’s desire to improve office culture. By carving out a new atrium in the center of the main office building and adding an elegant, generous staircase, staff was drawn to use more active circulation spaces, increasing impromptu conversations and interaction. This move also drastically increased the natural lighting and ventilation reaching each floor, and together with the addition of a large communal rooftop terrace and garden, the design has helped improve the health and happiness of employees, and the connectivity and comradery among them.

© Benny Chan/Fotoworks
© Benny Chan/Fotoworks

The transformation of the two structures, now connected by an interior bridge across a public thoroughfare, included several bespoke features and material investigations. Most visible among them was the development of a new modular, slumped glass panel system used on the façade. The customized pattern within each glass panels selectively filters views, provides privacy and light based on site conditions and the user’s needs. Although there are only eight unique patterns, the panels are configured such that the overall design does not repeat itself across the façade.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Private equity firms are not often associated with design innovation, but at the Gores Group Headquarters, it was used to elevate the operations and branding of the company. The new headquarters conveys a pride of place and embodies the symbiosis of work and space.

Courtesy of Belzberg Architects
Courtesy of Belzberg Architects

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings United States
Cite: "Gores Group Headquarters / Belzberg Architects" 04 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895576/gores-group-headquarters-belzberg-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

