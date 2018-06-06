World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. LAN
  6. 2018
  7. Tower 360° View / LAN

Tower 360° View / LAN

  • 05:00 - 6 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tower 360° View / LAN
Save this picture!
Tower 360° View / LAN, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

© Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo © Julien Lanoo + 40

  • Masterplan and coordination

    LAN

  • Landscape Architects

    Base

  • Economist

    BMF

  • Environmental consultants

    Burgeap

  • Road Engineering

    Safege

  • Prime contractor of île de Nantes

    Smets/UAPS

  • Utilities engineers

    ALBDO

  • HQE

    Franck Boutté Consultants

  • Client

    Kaufman & Broad

  • Budget

    €38m excl. VAT
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

First building of the future Polaris District
LAN originated from the design of a master plan and the grand urban principles underpinning this project, and with the oﬃce as the lead contractor of a consortium of architects who have worked on this ensemble in order to adjust forms and dimensions able to house the program while strengthening the design of the public space.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The site is at the intersection of several formal systems: buildings dating from the 1970s condominiums based on the model of large housing projects or “estates,” an oﬃce complex with courtyards and gardens which was never entirely completed and the intervention of Alexandre Chemetoff, architect of the ﬁrst phase of the islands urban renewal. This heterogeneous context called for an approach bringing greater cohesion, as proposed by Anne-Mie Depuydt and Marcel Smets, the urban planners in charge of the Île de Nantes. Thus, the new buildings enclose the public space by creating fronts.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Despite the fact this lot is entirely privately owned, all the outdoor spaces are open to the city.  The district having become an entirely pedestrian zone is traversed by a central avenue; the backbone of the island, it leads to the core area of the project : a broad plaza in front of the tower, now renamed the “360° View”, will become a public plaza ceded to the city.

Save this picture!
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The “360° View” Tower
The 360° View Tower represents the end and the beginning of the Brossette block. The building is the highest of all those comprising the Brossette city block, culminating at 55 meters with 18 stories above the ground ﬂoor. The 360° View Tower takes full advantage of its height, opening broadly onto its context and especially onto the Loire River and the city’s historic center. The building serves as a signal for the development.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The project is located on the northern end of the lot. It contains 79 apartments as well as commercial space on the ground ﬂoor. Beneﬁting from its exceptional location on banks of the Loire, 84% of the apartments offer views overlooking the river, the remaining part (16%) being oriented in a southerly direction overlooking the Place Brossette.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

The building’s structure (stress-bearing façade + column and beam) allows for great ﬂexibility in ﬂoorplans, the distribution of typologies being adaptable according to the requirements of future buyers. The ﬂoor space dedicated to the housing part of the program amounts to 4,821 m² of usable ﬂoor space.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Most of the apartments beneﬁt from spacious loggias, extending living areas toward the outside. Each apartment is organized around a large loggia, a genuine extension of the interior living space toward the outside. They are set back from one floor to the next.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

In summer, these loggias help ensure ventilation of the apartments. The ﬁxed cladding and the sliding shutters guarantee the privacy of loggias and offer protection from the wind.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Offices France
Cite: "Tower 360° View / LAN" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895574/tower-360-degrees-view-lan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »