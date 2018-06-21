World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Man, a Suit, and a Window: The Strange World of the Luxury Skyscraper Promotional Video

A Man, a Suit, and a Window: The Strange World of the Luxury Skyscraper Promotional Video

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Man, a Suit, and a Window: The Strange World of the Luxury Skyscraper Promotional Video
Save this picture!
A Man, a Suit, and a Window: The Strange World of the Luxury Skyscraper Promotional Video , Image via screenshot from video
Image via screenshot from video

A new genre of film is emerging: the luxury skyscraper promotional video. Usually released before a new building is even finished, these filmic renderings follow an uncannily standard format: A stirring soundtrack reliably accompanies a time lapse of a city’s skyline; viewers ascend a rendered building until we reach the top floor. There, we see some variation of the most common scene found in these videos: a businessman silently overlooking the expansive city below. The figure tends to be pensive, well-dressed, white, and male. Read on to see three prime examples of this odd trend.

The New American Psycho?

The poster child for the male-centric skyscraper promotional video is an advertisement from Redrow, a luxury apartment group in London. Compared by architect Sam Jacob to American Psycho in a parody of the video, the narrated film follows a man as he rises through the ranks from a low-wage worker to a wealthy penthouse occupant. Towards the end of the video, we finally see his apartment; ominous music plays as tracking shots reveal a copy of New Graphic Design on his bookshelf and his girlfriend asleep in bed. In the final shot, our protagonist looks out over a nighttime skyline. Oh, how far he’s come.

So Long, Philip Johnson?

425 Park Avenue, Foster + Partners’ 900-foot, soon-to-be-finished office building in Manhattan offers a Gotham-esque interpretation of New York City in its menacing promotional video. In just over two minutes, the video manages to squeeze in seven instances of male window-gaze (yes, we counted). Different figures, all clad in dark suits, stand at various floor-to-ceiling windows; sometimes they’re on the phone, other times they’re talking to male colleagues, but mostly they’re simply gazing at the other, less impressive buildings that surround their mighty perch. The most memorable (and heavy-handed) shot depicts a businessman from behind as he looks towards—and indeed, down upon—the Chippendale-inspired tip of Philip Johnson’s AT&T building. We can’t help but wonder if he has work he should be doing.

A Conference Room Fit For a King

A cinematic promotional video for One Vanderbilt—a project in the works from Kohn Pedersen Fox—presents a bleak, black-and-white vision of New York at present. It’s overcrowded, the subway is slow, and it’s (apparently) always raining. But as One Vanderbilt goes up just across from Grand Central Station, the sun comes out, the video dissolves into color, and it seems that all of New York’s woes have dissipated. The only problem, then, is that a building meant to alleviate overcrowding is occupied only by a few businessmen in massive offices.

The Office of the Past, the Office of the Future

Beginning with a quote from Austrian management theorist Peter Drucker—“the best way to predict the future is to create it”—this promotional video for Kohn Pedersen Fox’s renovation of 390 Madison Ave seems to suggest the future of office space. As a lowly, rendered employee drudges away in his uninspiring carpeted office, he notices glass panels flying off of the building’s facade. When he returns post-renovation, he’s rejuvenated—smiling and now wearing a suit in a modernized office. Now, this is a window fit for some good, old-fashioned window gazing!

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Ella Comberg. "A Man, a Suit, and a Window: The Strange World of the Luxury Skyscraper Promotional Video " 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895568/a-man-a-suit-and-a-window-the-strange-world-of-the-luxury-skyscraper-promotional-video/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »