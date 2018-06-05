World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Wutopia Lab
  6. Sinan Books / Wutopia Lab

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sinan Books / Wutopia Lab

  • 20:00 - 5 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sinan Books / Wutopia Lab
Save this picture!
Sinan Books / Wutopia Lab, © CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

© CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images + 42

  • Architects

    Wutopia Lab

  • Location

    517 Fuxing Middle Road, Shanghai, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Ting Yu

  • Project Architect

    Yuchen Guo, Shengrui Pu

  • Area

    640.0 m2

  • Photographs

    CreatAR Images

  • Lighting Design

    Chloe Zhang

  • Interior Design

    Yuchen Guo

  • Fire Safety design

    Shanghai Security Equipment Engineering Co., Ltd

  • Mechanical System

    Shanghai yan qi electromechanical equipment Engineering co. LTD

  • Construction

    Shanghai Zhuzong Group Construction Development Co. Ltd

  • Furniture

    Shanghai shebao furniture co. LTD

  • Client

    Shanghai book co., LTD, Sinan Books Branch
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. At the invitation of Shanghai Century Publishing Group and Yongye Group, Wutopia Lab transformed Building 25 of the Sinan Mansion into a new bookstore. The goal was to provide a space for learning and thinking for the general public living in the city.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Considering one’s mind, thoughts, perception and sub-consciousness, Sinan books is seen as a person with a system of acquiring knowledge while discovering oneself and the surrounding.

Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A

The entrance level of Building 25 is set on the second floor. It features a café, an area for literature and the public yet intimate Sinan living room. On the third floor, there is an area focused on art, the peaceful Sinan music room as well as flexible spaces that can host exhibitions, book club events, and small concerts. It’s a perfect place to experience the charm of art. Located on the fourth floor, the writer’s study symbolizes the bookstore's thoughts.  Small cultural saloons will be held here. It’s a place for conversations and debates.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The basement is conceived as the bookstore’s sub-consciousness, hosting a collection of history and philosophy books. A labyrinth made of bookshelves offers visitors their own space. On the west side of the labyrinth is the special selection from the London Review Books, a sister bookstore of Sinan books. On the east side, a large study room features a central table that displays various objects of creative product design. Additionally, the spaces underneath the two stairs are used to create two reading rooms for individuals and pairs. The underutilized south patio is redesigned into a flower porch, using planters to create a vivid back façade for the bookstore.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Wutopia Lab believes that a monochromatic scheme cannot sufficiently depict the diversity of the period. Color has always been closely related to people’s feelings and emotions. Relating Sinan Books to a human body, its color should be a perceived color, experienced in relation to the light of the day as well as one’s mental state at a given moment. The entrance features a red arcade, indicating Sinan books’ attitude of openness.

Save this picture!
Material & color palette
Material & color palette
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Different hues of green set off the exhibition spaces. The gold of his/her reading room is a hidden surprise. The black and white spaces on the fourth floor encourage one to face oneself. Lastly, on the top floor roof terrace, white marble pieces are paved to create a light and airy surface, which the texture of history and the layers of knowledge rest below.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

It’s a richly imaginative and artistic method of architectural practice which seeks to create miracles in everyday life. Let Sinan Books be like a lighthouse, guiding people’s learning and thinking.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "Sinan Books / Wutopia Lab" 05 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895564/sinan-books-wutopia-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

上海的人文书房“思南书局” / Wutopia Lab

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »