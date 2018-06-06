World
  7. House with a Lake View / Christian Kerez + Raphael Jans

House with a Lake View / Christian Kerez + Raphael Jans

  • 03:00 - 6 June, 2018
House with a Lake View / Christian Kerez + Raphael Jans
House with a Lake View / Christian Kerez + Raphael Jans, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson © Mikael Olsson + 11

  • Architects

    Christian Kerez, Raphael Jans

  • Location

    Thalwil, Switzerland

  • Design Team

    Christine Lotzemer-Jentges, David Kosdruy, Bastien Turpin, Testsuya Okimura

  • Structural engineer

    Huber und Partner, Rapperswil

  • Structural engineer concept

    Dr. Schwartz Consulting AG, Zug, Joseph Schwartz

  • General Contractor

    BGS, Rapperswil

  • Landscape design

    Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten, Zurich

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The house is the inversion of the architecture typical of housing developments built into a slope. Every flat consists of one single room, staggered and facing the lake. Since the staggering follows the slope of the land, the evening sun reaches deep into the building in the summer. At the same time, the terracing allows all of the flats to have a view of the lake from the area facing the slope as well. The flats frame the view of the lake and are designed to block out the neighbouring buildings. A sequence of photographs taken along different contour lines of the slope assists in defining the exact view from each flat during the design process. The rooms that can be closed off, like the access stairs or the bathrooms, are placed in niche-like protrusions on the lateral walls.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Section / Elevations
Section / Elevations
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

The project makes maximum use of the land, as stipulated by zoning regulations. The distorted, slanting body of the roof is a visual interpretation of the zoning laws that apply to the parcel. Every single point of the roof describes the maximum permitted height of the building, whose amorphous shape is heightened by lateral protrusions. The roof and the walls become a homogeneous unit through the use of black colour for the covering of the roof, walls, stairs and window frame. The monolithic colour emphasizes the sculptural, solid appearance of the building.

© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
