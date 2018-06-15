World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos

Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 15 June, 2018
Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos
Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos, © Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

© Alfonso Quiroga

  • Architects

    Sacha Bueso-Inchausti, Pablo Rein y Edgar Bueso-Inchausti

  • Location

    Av. de los Madroños, 27, 28043 Madrid, Spain

  • Architecture Team

    Fabricio Cordido, Gonzalo Nieto

  • Area

    7341.05 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alfonso Quiroga

  • Construction

    Zimenta, Obras y Proyectos S.L..

  • Engineering

    Buin Ingenieros

  • Technical architects

    Antonio Gil Melero y Natalia Rodríguez
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

Text description provided by the architects. The construction of the building in the “Parque Conde de Orgaz” area, required the previous processing of a planning figure, a detailed study, as well as the formal and functional adaptation of the building to its surroundings.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga
1st and 2nd floor
1st and 2nd floor
© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

The convergence of orientation and views at noon on the front access of the plot, the existence to the north of a degraded urban environment and the adjoining buildings of a certain entity in both side boundaries, led us to positioning the façades rotated 45º with respect to the orthogonal limits of the plot. With this decision, we avoided the views facing the adjacent buildings and we made all the houses participate in the magnificent views that unfold towards the south.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

The family profile of the inhabitants of the park area, made us opt for a homogeneous typology for all homes, both in size and program. Three different types were created: ground floor houses with private gardens and individual pools, dwellings on intermediate floors overlooking their terraces and duplex penthouses with private gardens and pools spatially connected to the interior space through large glass panels.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

The architecture of the building enhances the privacy of homes and defines the volume without compromising its functionality. The common areas, the gym, gardens and pool, enriches the access areas, being part of it but without giving up privacy. The use of the vehicle entrance to the building is dominant, so the entrances have been treated from the parking lot with the same nobility as the rest of the building.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

The detail solves the landscaping of the perimeter of the terraces in the plane of the ground in order not to interfere with the views. For this, a vessel housing the soil and landscaping, is built on profiles and laminated steel plates which cantilever from the edge of the concrete slab. In this edge profile, glass parapets are anchored to enclose the terraces.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

The choice of materials and the design of the construction details have been developed to make their integration and understand the whole as a unit at the same time of guaranteeing their noble aging.

© Alfonso Quiroga
© Alfonso Quiroga

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Spain
Cite: "Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos" [Madroños 27 / Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos] 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895561/madronos-27-bueso-inchausti-and-rein-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

