Schmidt Hammer Lassen Reuse Historic Tower for Maritime Knowledge Hub in Liverpool

Schmidt Hammer Lassen has won an invited competition for the design of the Marine Knowledge Hub in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The 70,000-square-foot (6,400-square-meter) scheme, intended for marine engineering research, survival training, workspace, and events, seeks to elevate the status of both Liverpool and the United Kingdom in the maritime research industry.

The scheme forms part of the Wirral Waters regeneration project, a £4.5 billion masterplan, which represented the largest planning application ever submitted in the UK in 2009.

Schmidt Hammer Lassen worked in collaboration with Ellis Williams Architects in the design of the £20 million scheme, which centers around a 19th century Hydraulic Tower damaged during the Second World War. The winning entry also includes the construction of a new adjacent building, comprising office, teaching, and cultural space.

Designing a complex that is one of the most transformative new developments in the Liverpool region called for thoughtful architectural design that respects the heritage of the existing building, while looking towards the future. Our design brings the Hydraulic Tower back to life while creating an architectural expression that connects new and old through beautiful courtyards, a unifying façade, and complementary building volumes.

-Morten Schmidt, Founding Partner, Schmidt Hammer Lassen.

The Hydraulic Tower will retain its original character, housing the Maritime Industries Centre’s work and meeting spaces, as well as three pools, a café, and an observatory offering views across the greater Liverpool area. New additions to the tower include a series of subtle, glowing boxes, contrasting with the richly ornamented, complex form of the existing structure.

A wall of reused brick will surround the existing structure and new building, providing shelter against the River Mersey’s high winds while creating intimate outdoor spaces. These spaces, including three pocket gardens and a reimagined central courtyard, will be complemented by green roof terraces to be used for meetings and events.

