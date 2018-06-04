World
Room Without Roof  / HYLA Architects 

  • 20:00 - 4 June, 2018
Room Without Roof  / HYLA Architects 
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 26

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects 

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Lead Architect

    Han Loke Kwang 

  • Project Team

    Kompiya Rattanangkul, Goh Chiou Hwa, Thomas Ong 

  • Area

    720.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

  • Structural Engineering

    GNG Consultants Pte Ltd 

  • Main Contractor

    V-Tech Construction Pte Ltd

  • Landscaping Contractor

    Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. This 2 story brick structure has the archetypal form of a gable roofed house with an unusual twist – part of this form is actually an external courtyard that contains the swimming pool. This “room without a roof”, becomes the central focus of the house and blurs the distinction between inside and outside. It also gives the house privacy by controlling the views both from and to the house.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Basement and 1st Storey plans
Basement and 1st Storey plans
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
2nd Storey and Attic plans
2nd Storey and Attic plans
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The house is cladded in a dark grey and textured face brick, which is modulated in a variety of ways – either with brick sized openings or protruding bricks. On the second level is a precast concrete screen which is both for visual as well as sun screening. The last element in the external palette is a timber grid screen which gives a warm contrast to the brick and concrete.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Internally, smaller pockets of green extend the inside-outside theme throughout. The staircase is a cantilevered structure with a triangular section facing a tiered landscape wall. The attic lounge has its own planting strip and is a continuation of the courtyard space vertically.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

