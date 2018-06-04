Room Without Roof  / HYLA Architects 

+ 26

Architects HYLA Architects

Location Singapore, Singapore

Lead Architect Han Loke Kwang

Project Team Kompiya Rattanangkul, Goh Chiou Hwa, Thomas Ong

Area 720.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Structural Engineering GNG Consultants Pte Ltd

Main Contractor V-Tech Construction Pte Ltd

Landscaping Contractor Nyee Phoe Flower Garden Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This 2 story brick structure has the archetypal form of a gable roofed house with an unusual twist – part of this form is actually an external courtyard that contains the swimming pool. This “room without a roof”, becomes the central focus of the house and blurs the distinction between inside and outside. It also gives the house privacy by controlling the views both from and to the house.

Save this picture! Basement and 1st Storey plans

Save this picture! 2nd Storey and Attic plans

The house is cladded in a dark grey and textured face brick, which is modulated in a variety of ways – either with brick sized openings or protruding bricks. On the second level is a precast concrete screen which is both for visual as well as sun screening. The last element in the external palette is a timber grid screen which gives a warm contrast to the brick and concrete.

Internally, smaller pockets of green extend the inside-outside theme throughout. The staircase is a cantilevered structure with a triangular section facing a tiered landscape wall. The attic lounge has its own planting strip and is a continuation of the courtyard space vertically.