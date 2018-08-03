World
i

i

i

i

i

  Trautenberk Microbrewery / ADR s.r.o.

Trautenberk Microbrewery / ADR s.r.o.

  05:00 - 3 August, 2018
Trautenberk Microbrewery / ADR s.r.o.
Trautenberk Microbrewery / ADR s.r.o., © BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

© BoysPlayNice

  • Architects

    ADR s.r.o.

  • Location

    Horní Malá Úpa 87, 542 21 Malá Úpa, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Petr Kolář, Aleš Lapka

  • Other participants

    Jana Zoubková, Zuzana Kubová

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Trautenberk Microbrewery is situated in the premises of the renovated Tippelt Lodge, later known as Hotel Družba. The building is located in the north-eastern part of the village Horní Malá Úpa, right next to the road leading to the border with Poland. The view from the building is onto Pomezní Hřeben and Malá Úpa river valley, and, next to the road, the ski runs in the nearby ski resort.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Courtesy of ADR s.r.o
Courtesy of ADR s.r.o

The renovation stripped the building of many layers of previous refurbishments and modifications in the second half of the last century. The exterior of the building boasts the traditional wooden panelling and a stone plinth, and, where the later extension was, a folded metal facade.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Courtesy of ADR s.r.o
Courtesy of ADR s.r.o
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The basement houses a microbrewery with max. production volume of 10,000 hectolitres of beer per year. The ground floor is a restaurant with restored original lamps from the pre-war years. The upper levels equipped to a functional mountain lodge standard have the combined capacity of 130 beds.

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Cite: "Trautenberk Microbrewery / ADR s.r.o." 03 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895514/trautenberk-microbrewery-adr-sro/> ISSN 0719-8884

