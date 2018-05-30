World
  3. Atxu Amann's Spanish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Looks to Give Space to Young Architects Who Haven't Built Yet

Atxu Amann's Spanish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Looks to Give Space to Young Architects Who Haven't Built Yet

Atxu Amann's Spanish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Looks to Give Space to Young Architects Who Haven't Built Yet

During the inauguration of the Spanish Pavilion for the 2018 Venice Biennale, we spoke with Spanish architect Atxu Amann, curator of the space, to better understand the ideas and motivations that shape the exhibition called "Becoming." One of the most interesting concepts –and with the aim of avoiding unnecessary waste– is that 2018 budget was mostly applied to remodel the pavilion building itself; then Amann's team "tattooed" its walls with more than 140 projects made by students and young architects.

(Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara) underscore the concept of generosity, which I think is important because we have to give space and time to those who are not yet building or constructing. We have been very lucky. When I was 30 years old I was already building. Here we have young people between the ages of 35-40 who have never built anything.

On one hand, this has made it so that they don’t have visibility, but on the other hand, it has made it so that during this time different architectural themes emerge –other ways of being an architect. (...) So this is the spirit of generosity: this is a Spanish space and we give it to you (the students) so that you show what you are doing.

Save this picture!
Atxu Amann's Spanish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale Looks to Give Space to Young Architects Who Haven't Built Yet, © Italo Rondinella
© Italo Rondinella

Check out the Spanish Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale here.

