World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Penthouse
  4. Italy
  5. Carola Vannini Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Navona Penthouse / Carola Vannini Architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Navona Penthouse / Carola Vannini Architecture

  • 03:00 - 1 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Navona Penthouse / Carola Vannini Architecture
Save this picture!
© Stefano Pedretti
© Stefano Pedretti

© Stefano Pedretti © Stefano Pedretti © Stefano Pedretti © Stefano Pedretti + 24

Save this picture!
© Stefano Pedretti
© Stefano Pedretti

Text description provided by the architects. This prestigious residence located near the Piazza Navona in Rome is nestled within a unique urban and artistic architectural mosaic. The renovation takes into consideration this unique nuance and emphasizes it through the contrast with new architectural choices.

Save this picture!
First Level Plan
First Level Plan

The double height living room has multiple views towards terraces and it is highlighted by a scenographic stairway that stands out through new LED light and old fresco. The outstanding furniture and well-studied lighting design create a refined harmony with the existing ancient building. Back-lit KRION panels constellate the different functional areas.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Pedretti
© Stefano Pedretti

The fountain built in the lower terrace has a natural stone veneering and evocative light behind it that brings about the piece’s importance. An office space and luxurious bathroom are located on the downstairs floor. Moving up to the second level, a walkway that overlooks the living space and faces both terraces, crosses into the night area.

Save this picture!
Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan

All furniture is designed by the architect and is custom made. The two bathrooms are enhanced by high-quality materials such as marble, bas-relief tiles, and parquet. In the adjacent terrace, a living area, Jacuzzi and a second fountain create a luxurious and comfortable space that overlooks the surrounding ancient Roman rooftops.

Save this picture!
© Stefano Pedretti
© Stefano Pedretti

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Penthouse Refurbishment Renovation Italy
Cite: "Navona Penthouse / Carola Vannini Architecture" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895472/navona-penthouse-carola-vannini-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »