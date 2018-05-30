Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects

+ 19

Architects VTN Architects

Location Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy

Principals Vo Trong Nghia, Nguyen Tat Dat

Architect in Charge To Quang Cam, Thomas Boerendonk

Bamboo Construction Leader VTN Architects

Area 290.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Inexhibit, Francesco Galli

Text description provided by the architects. Bamboo Stalactite is a Freespace, a community space, shared equally by everyone.

It’s open and free to all. Because of this community sense, Freespace has to be a space that is easy to realize. This is characterized by simplicity in structure and low production costs.

Here in this space, we use bamboo as the only material.

Bamboo, with its distinctive flexibility structurally speaking, allows us to realize this project with limited resources (8 Vietnamese workers, with the support of Vietnamese and Italian architects and students to build the pavilion within 25 days). This flexibility extends beyond structures. Bamboo helps to create a space, rich in its connection with the beauty of nature, with the sun, the wind and the sea. For that reason, this bamboo space easily becomes the city’s landmark despite its small size.

The pavilion comprises 11 modules, each one is shaped by the combination of 2 hyperbolic shell structures. Structural beams for the pavilion had already been prepared in Vietnam.

As a community space, this structure can be duplicated in Venice, but also in other urban and rural areas. It can be transported easily and can therefore be a space in a museum, a pavilion for a school or just a space free and open to all in some countryside.

Its potential is limitless. And this limitless undiscriminating potential is what we want to offer at this space.