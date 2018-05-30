World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Italy
  5. VTN Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects

Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects

  • 12:00 - 30 May, 2018
Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects
Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects, © Inexhibit
© Inexhibit

© Francesco Galli © Inexhibit

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy

  • Principals

    Vo Trong Nghia, Nguyen Tat Dat

  • Architect in Charge

    To Quang Cam, Thomas Boerendonk

  • Bamboo Construction Leader

    VTN Architects

  • Area

    290.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Inexhibit, Francesco Galli
© Inexhibit
© Inexhibit

Text description provided by the architects. Bamboo Stalactite is a Freespace, a community space, shared equally by everyone.

It’s open and free to all. Because of this community sense, Freespace has to be a space that is easy to realize. This is characterized by simplicity in structure and low production costs.

© Inexhibit
© Inexhibit

Here in this space, we use bamboo as the only material.

Bamboo, with its distinctive flexibility structurally speaking, allows us to realize this project with limited resources (8 Vietnamese workers, with the support of Vietnamese and Italian architects and students to build the pavilion within 25 days). This flexibility extends beyond structures. Bamboo helps to create a space, rich in its connection with the beauty of nature, with the sun, the wind and the sea. For that reason, this bamboo space easily becomes the city’s landmark despite its small size.

© Francesco Galli
© Francesco Galli

The pavilion comprises 11 modules, each one is shaped by the combination of 2 hyperbolic shell structures. Structural beams for the pavilion had already been prepared in Vietnam.

Exploded View
Exploded View

As a community space, this structure can be duplicated in Venice, but also in other urban and rural areas. It can be transported easily and can therefore be a space in a museum, a pavilion for a school or just a space free and open to all in some countryside.

© Inexhibit
© Inexhibit

Its potential is limitless. And this limitless undiscriminating potential is what we want to offer at this space.

© Francesco Galli
© Francesco Galli

Cite: "Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects" 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895471/bamboo-stalactite-vtn-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

