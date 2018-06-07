World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Mexico
  5. Boyancé Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. The Machine / Boyancé Arquitectos

The Machine / Boyancé Arquitectos

  • 15:00 - 7 June, 2018
The Machine / Boyancé Arquitectos
The Machine / Boyancé Arquitectos, © Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

© Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis + 26

  • Architects

    Boyancé Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle 1H No. 117 Por 4Y y 4A, Colonia Residencial Montecristo, Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Architects in Charge

    Arq. Aldo Mijail Chab, Arq. Andree Pasos Dzul

  • Area

    295.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located north of the City of Merida, Yucatan, in a residential subdivision of medium density.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The area for the development of the project is a rectangular terrain with irregular measurements of 10.30 meters deep x 32.00 meters in front. The facades, south, west and east adjoin the streets and the only neighbor there is a single-level house to the north.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The design of the project was largely a product of these factors, where orientation and context play a very important part.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The concept for the solution of the Architecture Workshop "The Machine" was the admiration to Le Corbusier; we tried to pay homage to his legacy by giving it the appearance of machinery, alluding to the machine of living that Le Corbusier talked so much about, in this case as a machine to live and work.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

In the same way it was tried to represent several points of Le Corbusier, like its running window, free facade, the ramps, bridge and double height.

Facades and Sections
Facades and Sections

The appearance of this machine was given by an aluminum skin based on economic tubulars of commercial manufacture, working as ventilated facades to have a sustainable building, since the aluminum, besides being an avant-garde material, is 100% reusable, recyclable, biodegradable and easy to obtain as raw material.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The heart of the office is the workshop, a space in the form of a transparent box conceived as solid; where the other spaces merge around it forming another box, leaving a "crystalline abstraction".

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

In the double height a running window was opened facing north to absorb the light in an indirect way, taking advantage of the fact that the boundary is of a single level.

© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

Cite: "The Machine / Boyancé Arquitectos" [La Maquina / Boyancé Arquitectos] 07 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895468/the-machine-boyance-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

