The Aulas Building / OMN Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 3 June, 2018
The Aulas Building / OMN Arquitectos
The Aulas Building / OMN Arquitectos, © Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

© Felipe Díaz

  • Architects

    OMN Arquitectos

  • Location

    Avenida Vicuña Mackenna 4860, Macul, Santiago, Chile

  • Architect in charge

    Osvaldo Muñoz Nordenflycht

  • Collaborating Architects

    Rodolfo Guajardo, Patricio Mancilla, Camila Díaz and Andrés Bartelsman

  • Area

    5800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Felipe Díaz

  • First stage constructor

    GHG constructora

  • Second stage constructor

    CSM constructora

  • Structural Calculation

    Soler & Asociados

  • Air conditioning

    Térmika

  • Electricity

    Ingelmor

  • Sanitary

    Juan Olcay, Héctor Valenzuela

  • Client

    Dirección de Infraestructura, Pontificia Universidad Católica
    More Specs Less Specs
© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Aulas Building is located in the access park by Vicuña Mackenna of the Campus San Joaquín of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

At the time of projecting the building was very important the environment in which it would be located. The extensive green areas and trees of great foliage should be part of its infrastructure. For this reason, it was placed parallel to the park and facing access from an open facade.

© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

To achieve the lightness of the north facade and thus the integration with the park, the structuring of the building was very relevant in the development of the project.

Section BB
Section BB
North Elevation
North Elevation
© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

The pillars should be of small section and non-orthogonal lines so that they resemble the environment and simulate being trunks that supported the program. For this reason, the structure was composed of a braced wall to the south and concrete pillars of greater section to the north. The latter were moved away from the perimeter, to make it seem that all the charges to the north were taken by the steel pillars.

© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

The plants are organized from a large corridor to the north and precincts that are set back from the facade to allow a panoramic view through their circulations. On the first floor are public programs, cafeteria and study hall. On the upper floors classrooms and at the underground level auditoriums.

© Felipe Díaz
© Felipe Díaz

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Chile
Cite: "The Aulas Building / OMN Arquitectos" [Edificio de Aulas / OMN Arquitectos] 03 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895462/the-aulas-building-omn-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

