World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Armenia
  5. snkh studio
  6. 2018
  7. TS Apartment / snkh studio

TS Apartment / snkh studio

  • 02:00 - 7 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
TS Apartment / snkh studio
Save this picture!
TS Apartment / snkh studio, © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan © Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan + 19

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

Text description provided by the architects. T.S. apartment is located in the most buzzing neighborhood of Yerevan - Cascade, in a Stalinist era neoclassical building. The first floor is strangely small as it occupies only the half of the original apartment which was split into two parts. There's only the entry zone, the bathroom and the bedroom, which creates some kind of reversed functional scheme where the active part of the apartment is located upstairs, under the sloping roof. A small balcony of the bedroom is the only point that overlooks the Cascade where during the warm days a lot of open air concerts are held. The client wanted a bedroom that could easily transform so he could host friends to enjoy the concerts.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric
Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

The second floor consists of three parts: the main "public space", the terrace and a room which has completely different mood than the rest of the apartment. It hosts an art collection, TV, a poker table, there are a lot of antique carpets on the floor, and the room also serves as a guest bedroom. One of the main ideas of the project was to make possible to merge the terrace, the public space and the room into one space, to create many scenarios of use.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

The cement flooring, plywood, and bold colors are the main accents of this project. The staircase is also a very important element with its contrasting and graphical appeal, and as we consider, the round mirror, in the middle of the staircase, is the focal point of the apartment. It reflects light from the skylight to the entry area, creates optical illusions from different viewpoints, connects the first floor to the second and brings reflected burgundy red color to the mainly monochromatic first floor.

Save this picture!
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Armenia
Cite: "TS Apartment / snkh studio" 07 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895449/ts-apartment-snkh-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »