The HUT / 23o5 studio

+ 23

Architects 23o5 studio

Location Thủ Đức, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

Contruction 23o5 studio

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The house is designed for young couples. After the outside activities, they demand a quiet and peaceful space. The Hut is located far away from the center, but is nestled in a developing area. The green spaces disappear due to urbanization, pose a question for us to bring the balance back.

With ideas emerging from traditional house Vietnamese spaces, combined with the modernization of the times, we bring to the owner a new mindset of space but close to life - The HUT.

Door - in the overall space, we design only one main door to reach the house. The house as a seamless connection, there is no limit between home and garden - feeling freedom. We use the iron shelves as a way of positioning between the living room and the porch, but do not lose the ventilation.

The kitchen space is separated by natural - light, combining a small garden with some vegetables for cooking. Small garden like a wind trap circulates the air to the house. The continuity is long, the bedroom is arranged at the end of the house combined with a garden, the room opens the window to the natural space.

“The Hut” - a seamless story between man and nature, between the house and owner life.