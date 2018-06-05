World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. 23o5 studio
  6. 2017
  7. The HUT / 23o5 studio

The HUT / 23o5 studio

  • 00:00 - 5 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The HUT / 23o5 studio
Save this picture!
The HUT / 23o5 studio , © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 23

  • Architects

    23o5 studio

  • Location

    Thủ Đức, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Ngô Việt Khánh Duy

  • Contruction

    23o5 studio

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The house is designed for young couples. After the outside activities, they demand a quiet and peaceful space. The Hut is located far away from the center, but is nestled in a developing area. The green spaces disappear due to urbanization, pose a question for us to bring the balance back.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

With ideas emerging from traditional house Vietnamese spaces, combined with the modernization of the times, we bring to the owner a new mindset of space but close to life - The HUT.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Door - in the overall space, we design only one main door to reach the house. The house as a seamless connection, there is no limit between home and garden - feeling freedom. We use the iron shelves as a way of positioning between the living room and the porch, but do not lose the ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The kitchen space is separated by natural - light, combining a small garden with some vegetables for cooking. Small garden like a wind trap circulates the air to the house. The continuity is long, the bedroom is arranged at the end of the house combined with a garden, the room opens the window to the natural space.

“The Hut” - a seamless story between man and nature, between the house and owner life.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "The HUT / 23o5 studio " 05 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895448/the-hut-23o5-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »