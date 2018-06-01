World
  7. Silver Linings Boutique Country Hotel / One Take Architects

Silver Linings Boutique Country Hotel / One Take Architects

  1 June, 2018
Silver Linings Boutique Country Hotel / One Take Architects
© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

© Wei Kang

  • Architects

    One Take Architects

  • Location

    Yixing, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China

  • Lead Architect

    Hao Li

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Wei Kang
© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

Text description provided by the architects. Silver Linings Boutique Country Hotel is a renovation project in Bamboo Sea Village in Hufu Township, Yixing County, which is home to a well-known scenic spot in Jiangnan (South Yangtze River Area).

© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

Different from the romantic perception most people have about country life on hillside, the village seems out of place in such picturesque surroundings. The owners’ building is no exception.

Axonometrical drawing
Axonometrical drawing

The massive volume brought by successive expansions came into sharp contrast with the texture of countryside. Renovation should not be a procrustean alteration against a pre-determined, idealistic image of spaces. Rather, renovation requires one to explore and feature fine properties of the original construction, while addressing the inconvenient ones.

© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

The design began with a study of the area’s layout. The load bearing brickwork in the construction offered little room for renovation, so any attempt to reshape atmosphere and experience in the stairwell must be done without structural change to the walls. Architects installed several bookshelves there and cladded the roof and bottom of the well with mirrors, creating an illusion of infinity where the bookshelves and stairs seem to continue forever, which has an effect of elongating the well.

Stairs diagram
Stairs diagram

Great emphasis was given to the individual identities of windows and hence the identities of different rooms. The original cookie-cutter windows and ill-conceived balconies were transformed into openings of various sizes to match different identities. In the process, two landscaping techniques of Chinese garden — framed scenery and blocking scenery were applied. Bringing into rooms cobblestones, handmade cloth and furnishings that were designed on site and made of locally sourced old logs allows the hotel rooms, which may look similar to one another in pictures, to offer their own rich, natural yet very different experiences to the occupants.

© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang
Fourth floor plan
Fourth floor plan

Architects had fences made from locally sourced bamboo wood and installed them onto the façade to disrupt the elevation’s continuity and to relieve the tension of the building closing up on a smaller front yard, and also put up an uninterrupted front wall with simple elements — a white streak on a rubble masonry, capped with bamboo-based composite slate. The wall clearly yet subtly sets the building apart from its surroundings. It become an intimate space where village folks will come by to sit down and chat in the sun, as opposite to the former parking lot.

© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

As part of a small-scale renovation project of a vernacular building, the design of the new Silver Linings Boutique Hotel was nothing ambitious and did not aspire to bring back the original look of countryside which is completely gone. The building is not that typical in that its shape does not fit in the popular perception of a “traditional countryside”.

Before & After
Before & After

In dealing with vernacular buildings, it is believed that one must address regional and cultural identities. However, in this prosperous Jiangnan village where different kinds of architecture co-exist, incorporating the traditional and vernacular features directly into the design language will instead make the building outlandish. For this reason, much of this design for the Hotel seems “anti-homestay”. This is the hotel taking a stance in real countryside surroundings. It is also part of architects’ attempt to find an alternative to conventional country hotel design.

© Wei Kang
© Wei Kang

"Silver Linings Boutique Country Hotel / One Take Architects" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

© Wei Kang

