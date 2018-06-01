World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Raymond Uldry Business School / meier + associés architectes

  • 05:00 - 1 June, 2018
Raymond Uldry Business School / meier + associés architectes
Raymond Uldry Business School / meier + associés architectes, © Yves André
© Yves André

© Yves André

  • Architects

    meier + associés architectes

  • Location

    Geneva, Switzerland

  • Team Project

    Philippe Meier, Ana-Inès Pepermans, Martin Jaques, Frank Herbert, Jean-Daniel Pasquettaz, Adrien Renoult, Amalia Jimenez, Adriano Reis, Julio Lopez, Diego Osorio Calvo, Cathy Martinie, Linda Serra, José Ortells Barbero, Teresa Blanco, Francisca Machado Lima, Rodrigo Lino Gaspar, Laurence Boyé, Kim Henny, Guillaume Boussemart, Paulo Duarte, Sebastien Le Dortz, Tiago Menino, Nicolas Pailler, Joel Fernandes, Patrick Flum, Joao-Pedro Vaz, Antonio Martin Prieto, Marta Alpuim, Angelos Komninos

  • Area

    17400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Yves André

  • Achievement Architect

    architech

  • Civil Engineer

    ab ingénieurs

  • Heating and ventilation Engineer

    BG ingénieurs conseils

  • Sanitary Engineer

    Schumacher Ingénierie

  • Electrical Engineer

    Scherler ingénieurs conseils

  • Fire safety Engineer

    Haldi Sàrl/ Scherler

  • Facade Engineer

    BCS

  • Acoustical Engineer

    AAB Stryjenski & Monti

  • Surveyor

    Christian Haller, Ney & Hurni

  • Client

    Etat de Genève

  • Programme

    75 classrooms, 3 gym classes, lecture hall of 300 places, school restaurant, media library, archives
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Yves André
© Yves André

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located at the head of a new urban front of quite a considerable scale, which runs from the Route de Frontenex to La Gradelle. This new development at the top of the plateau is closely linked to a "highway of greenery" coming in from the countryside and entering the city.

© Yves André
© Yves André

In order to take account of this particular situation and ensure that the new business school participates in this articulation, the building was designed as a kind of large "flower" placed in a green space. The layout of the entrance to the building pays homage to the presence of the old ‘Patry villa’ which faces it.

© Yves André
© Yves André
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Yves André
© Yves André

In opening its ‘arms’ out to the distant landscape (Salève, Voirons, Jura, etc.), the school is inserted into a world of greenery of which it is an artificial extension. In order to limit the impact to the ground, the three gyms have been superimposed. This sectional layout allows not only to have views into the gyms from the circulation spaces, but also allows these spaces to be naturally illuminated by the light of the gyms themselves.

© Yves André
© Yves André
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Yves André
© Yves André

Arranged in a star shape around a central circulation area, the classrooms and special rooms run along bare concrete walls, perforated by fine breaks of light. The north-west branch of the school houses the common programmatic elements: the cafeteria, the teachers' room, the media library (on a double level) and a multipurpose room.

© Yves André
© Yves André

The facades consist of prefabricated elements in high-performance concrete, with a rythm that evokes the structure of a tree. There is a larger density of load bearers at the bottom, and fewer higher up, in line with the natural reduction of effort.
Outdoor facilities are placed around the school in a way that reflects the same concern for preserving the vegetation.

© Yves André
© Yves André

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Cite: "Raymond Uldry Business School / meier + associés architectes" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895430/raymond-uldry-business-school-meier-plus-associes-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

