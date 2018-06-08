World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Guatemala
  5. Paz Arquitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura

Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura

  • 13:01 - 8 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura, © Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

© Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias © Andrés Asturias + 34

  • Structural design

    Consultores Estructurales

  • Construction

    CONARQ

  • Electrical design

    PTS

  • Hidraulic design

    CONARQ
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Text description provided by the architects. Ayalaan house is owned by a recently married couple whose children from previous marriages live in other countries and visit Guatemala sporadically. Ayvalaan is the name of the street where the couple lived during their first years together in Holand.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias
Save this picture!
Ground + First floor plan
Ground + First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

The house is built in the outskirts of Guatemala City within a  development built for the people who enjoy horses culture. The design takes advantage of the surrounding valleys to establish the connection with the equestrian world.

Save this picture!
Elevations 02
Elevations 02

Situated on a steep terrain, the design is divided in several sections accordin to its purpose. On the lower part of the land you have the owners offices and a small family area to take advantage of the direct contact with the land. The intermediate level is occupied by open areas to integrate the living room, dining room and an open kitchen in order to link the culinary activities to the social events.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Above we find the private sector with the main bedroom and a private livining room, and at the highest level there are two bedrooms for guests, so they are intentionally appart from the general core of the house.The sectors described are defined by spaces formed by panels that float by themselves. The use of several material (stucco, concrete and wood) that don’t touch generate a sense of lightness.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

Structurally the house combines brickwalls with concrete structures, to generate an elaborate constructive system and express different stages of functionallity. The main material used are wood, exposed concrete, glass and metalic structure.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Asturias
© Andrés Asturias

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Guatemala
Cite: "Ayvalaan House / Paz Arquitectura" [Casa Ayvalaan / Paz Arquitectura] 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895425/ayvalaan-house-paz-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »