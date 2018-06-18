Linea Residence G / Poon Design

+ 16

Developer/Lead Designer Andrew Adler, Alta Verde Acquisitions, LLC

General Contractor Alta Verde Builders

Civil Engineer MSA Consulting Inc.

Structural Engineer Option One

MEP/T24 Engineer MRC Engineering More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This production house sets a new standard for the speculative tract housing industry. To the home buying audience, Residence G offers a production home that equals the presence of custom luxury estates. And Residence G does so at a record low construction cost—one-fourth the cost per square foot of the high end residences seen throughout Southern California.

Coined Museum Modern – clarity and precision, minimal lines, walls of glass, measured proportions, and Cubist massing deliver iconic architecture that opposes the predictable Taco-Bell-style or the cliché Mid-Century Modern tract homes prevalent in the area. In the past few years, Residence G and parallel other sustainable home designs by this architect and developer have been built and sold, totaling over 200 completed homes in the Palm Springs area. Under the thesis of “Modern for the Masses,” the architect’s agenda has ignited an entirely new movement of design and demographics in the region.

The 4,780 square foot Residence G is situated on approximately 20,000 square feet. The program comprises a home of three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, along with a one-bedroom detached guest house. With 90 feet of continuous glass sliding doors at 10 feet 6 inches tall, floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall, the residence allows indoor outdoor living, capturing views of the surrounding desert mountains, and appreciating the California climate.

The home is a steward for the environment: passive cooling with expansive roof overhangs, under counter instant water heaters, rooftop solar panels providing a base 6kW solar package with potential increase of capacity, reflective energy efficient cool roof. Our custom conditioned ceiling duct space has pioneered a brand new technique in the desert region that has saved money in labor, materials and energy. Materials and labor are locally source, zero VOC finishes and adhesives are used, and recycled or rapidly renewal content and materials are installed.

Residence G unapologetically purges traditional ornamentation such as a gable roof, crown molding or Tuscan column, which are the trappings of typical tract homes in the state. Our approach reinforces the principles of Modern architecture.