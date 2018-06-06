World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

  • 17:00 - 6 June, 2018
Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture
Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture, © Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince

© Jessie Prince

© Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince

Text description provided by the architects. Coorparoo House carefully negotiates a sloping site and captures views of the city skyline and a swathe of Eucalypts to create a custom dwelling in tune with its surroundings.

© Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince

The house embraces Brisbane’s subtropical climate with terraced living spaces clustered around a ground level courtyard. Sliding glass walls establish a seamless transition between the house and garden. Striking a balance between independence and togetherness, rooms are designed to respect both adult and teenage domains with flexibility built-in to ensure the house will continue to serve the family for the next generation. Stepped floor levels and three separate bedroom zones create spatial complexity and a subtle separation that promotes household peace and harmony.

© Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince
Lower Ground Plan
Lower Ground Plan
© Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince

A stone fireplace, a timber & steel staircase and custom timber joinery are some of the details employed to bring a sense of material richness to the interior. The interplay of double and triple height volumes creates generous room proportions with full height openings promoting a feeling of infinite space.

© Jessie Prince
© Jessie Prince

Cite: "Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture" 06 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895411/coorparoo-house-alexandra-buchanan-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

