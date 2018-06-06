Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationBrisbane, Australia
-
Architect in ChargeAlexandra Buchanan Architecture
-
EngineeringAdams Engineering
-
Area366.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Coorparoo House carefully negotiates a sloping site and captures views of the city skyline and a swathe of Eucalypts to create a custom dwelling in tune with its surroundings.
The house embraces Brisbane’s subtropical climate with terraced living spaces clustered around a ground level courtyard. Sliding glass walls establish a seamless transition between the house and garden. Striking a balance between independence and togetherness, rooms are designed to respect both adult and teenage domains with flexibility built-in to ensure the house will continue to serve the family for the next generation. Stepped floor levels and three separate bedroom zones create spatial complexity and a subtle separation that promotes household peace and harmony.
A stone fireplace, a timber & steel staircase and custom timber joinery are some of the details employed to bring a sense of material richness to the interior. The interplay of double and triple height volumes creates generous room proportions with full height openings promoting a feeling of infinite space.