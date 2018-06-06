Coorparoo House / Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

+ 22

Architects Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Location Brisbane, Australia

Architect in Charge Alexandra Buchanan Architecture

Engineering Adams Engineering

Area 366.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jessie Prince

Text description provided by the architects. Coorparoo House carefully negotiates a sloping site and captures views of the city skyline and a swathe of Eucalypts to create a custom dwelling in tune with its surroundings.

The house embraces Brisbane’s subtropical climate with terraced living spaces clustered around a ground level courtyard. Sliding glass walls establish a seamless transition between the house and garden. Striking a balance between independence and togetherness, rooms are designed to respect both adult and teenage domains with flexibility built-in to ensure the house will continue to serve the family for the next generation. Stepped floor levels and three separate bedroom zones create spatial complexity and a subtle separation that promotes household peace and harmony.

A stone fireplace, a timber & steel staircase and custom timber joinery are some of the details employed to bring a sense of material richness to the interior. The interplay of double and triple height volumes creates generous room proportions with full height openings promoting a feeling of infinite space.