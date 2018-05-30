World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Cafe / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Cafe / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

  • 22:00 - 30 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Cafe / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects
Save this picture!
Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Cafe / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 28

  • Architects

    Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects

  • Location

    64 Kusakawacho Nanzenji Sakyo-ku Kyoto Japan

  • Project Team

    Yui Matsushita

  • Construction

    TANK, Atelier Loöwe INC.

  • Soup Design

    HOSHIZAKI TOKYO CO.,ltd

  • Lighting plan

    Endo Lighting

  • Kitchen

    HOSHIZAKI KEIHAN CO.,ltd

  • Plant plan

    Simple garden

  • Area

    217.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Upon integrating Blue Bottle Coffee –– coming from America's West Coast culture –– with the machiya (traditional townhouse) located along the approach way to Nanzenji Temple in Kyoto, we continued to focus on our design concept for all of the Blue Bottle Coffee shops we designed, which is to "create equal relationships" throughout the space.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The existing floor, raised 50cm above the ground conforming to a characteristic style of traditional Japanese architecture, was demolished to make a new floor level with the ground. In order to visually continue the pebbled ground into the interior, terrazzo containing the same type of pebbles as the ground was used to finish the floor. The floor inside the counter is also level with the customer area to maintain the same eye level between customers and staff following the same concept as the other shops, while integrating Japanese and American cultures at the same time. The terrazzo floor not only serves as a floor but also elevates itself in some places to form counters and benches. The continuous white floor is stripped of all unnecessary things and the structure is stripped of existing finishes to expose the original roof structure and clay walls, and one can see traces of its100-year old history throughout the large, medium and small spaces in the structure originally composed of two separate buildings. The machiya was originally composed of two buildings, which were respectively renovated into a cafe building and MD building this time. The second floor space accommodates the office, where all unnecessary walls are removed and is covered with glass to maintain visual connections between the lower and upper floors.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Offices Japan
Cite: "Blue Bottle Coffee Kyoto Cafe / Jo Nagasaka / Schemata Architects" 30 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895410/blue-bottle-coffee-kyoto-cafe-jo-nagasaka-schemata-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »