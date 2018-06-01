World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. AQSO Arquitectos Design a New, Twisted Landmark For London's Creative Heart

AQSO Arquitectos Design a New, Twisted Landmark For London's Creative Heart

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AQSO Arquitectos Design a New, Twisted Landmark For London's Creative Heart
Save this picture!
AQSO Arquitectos Design a New, Twisted Landmark For London's Creative Heart, Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos

Found at the junction of two famous roads, the Shoreditch Hotel reacts with its unique context in a striking, ship-like form that preserves, and creates, public space for the surrounding area. Designed by AQSO Arquitectos, the proposed scheme includes a hotel at its front, while a cinema and various retail outlets are separated by a public atrium at its rear. The mixed-use facility “explores a formal response to the site conditions with an alternative contemporary language," the resultant blending of perspectives creating a  gateway to London's creative heart. 

Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos + 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos

Emphasising the cycling and pedestrian flow, the facade steps back at ground level; a pointed overhang enhancing the angle of the junction to passersby. The contortion of the form aspires to create a project that is “iconic, but not monumental," and as the height gradually decreases along its side, the landmark takes on a much more subtle appearance in the adjacent streets.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos

The proposal features regular ‘checkerboard’ external openings, which speak somewhat to the surrounding context, but more importantly generate a rational structural and internal layout. This allows for an economical distribution of rooms throughout the facility and simplifies the complex, twisted facades.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos

The interior courtyard that splits the building is both “discrete and enigmatic” - its function not only to allow light to flood into the space, but also to enable the project to become an alternative access point and thoroughfare for the city, enriching the unique urban fabric that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos
Courtesy of AQSO Arquitectos

News via: AQSO Arquitectos.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United Kingdom
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "AQSO Arquitectos Design a New, Twisted Landmark For London's Creative Heart" 01 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895409/aqso-arquitectos-design-a-new-twisted-landmark-for-londons-creative-heart/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »